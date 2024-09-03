Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Salomon’s Trail Clog Advances Into a Sleek Snow Boot 

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Hot on the heels of resurrecting the Snowclog from the archives, Salomon is transforming the heelless winter shoe into a hybrid snow boot with the Salomon Snowclog Advanced.

Salomon’s slip-on winter shoe is gaining extra functionality. As the name suggests, the shoe has become more advanced.

The slip-on Snowclog is upgraded with a removable weatherproof gaitor that turns it into a sleek winter boot. Embellished with only low-key Salomon branding, a waterproof zip, and a series of clips to attach it to the shoe, the gaitor offers a minimal look while also protecting your feet from the elements. 

For casual wearers, this is a less sporty-looking alternative to other weatherproof hi-tops released from Salomon’s fashion-oriented Sportstyle range, such as its trail running-inspired Speedcross Advanced. However, unclip the gaitor and it becomes a cozy-yet-rugged slip-on for the mountains.

The benefits of this modular design do mean a premium price point — the shoe has been released in Europe and the UK for £210, which is around $275, however, we’re still waiting for the model to be released in America to discover the exact release price in USD — leaving a larger dent in your pocket than a pair of the brand’s popular XT-6 model

At a time when crazy clogs and experimental slip-on sneakers are being released in abundance, Salomon is putting its outdoor expertise into a tastefully low-key slip-on shoe. 

