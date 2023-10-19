If you're incredibly wealthy and still deciding on a costume for Halloween 2023, LOEWE has a solution for you: how about a high-end replica of Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show jumpsuit for a measly $2,900?

On October 19, LOEWE shock-dropped a darn-near identical Rihanna red jumpsuit on its site and a handful of international flagship stores. The question of timing is begged — Rihanna's big Fenty Bowl takeover was over eight months ago, remember — so I'm left to assume that, surely, LOEWE is banking on folks dressing as Rihanna for Halloween.

If so, the $3k jumpsuit is a good start but you're missing a few things.

the big thing is that the LOEWE jumpsuit ain't quite the same as Rihanna's handmade version — some details are different, there isn't a belt — and Rih-Rih's accoutrement also differs by a bit, so up to you to seek out some diamond-studded brooches and a shiny red bustier to match.

Oh, you've also got to seek one of these things out in-store 'cuz LOEWE apparently sold out of its Rihanna-approved jumpsuits the moment they arrived online. Don't mess with Rihanna fans...

There is, however, a similar pair of flight-inspired cargo pants still available online though only in black. That ain't gonna cut it as Rihanna cosplay.

But let's say you've got your LOEWE Rihanna jumpsuit. Okay, nice, you've clearly not got the same issues paying rent that I do. Now, all you need is a pair of complementary MM6 Maison Margiela Salomon shoes and you're set to be the envy of any bougie Halloween shindig.

Luckily, though the sneakers are mostly sold-out, they're still fairly available secondhand for mostly reasonable prices, so you're all-in on a Rihanna costume for just about $3,200.

For the sake of fairness, I must acknowledge that $3k ain't an awful lot of dough to twin with a celeb, in the grand scheme of things.

Like, Rihanna's recent Bottega Veneta look is a casual flex for the world's only good billionaire but, for us schmucks, it's aspirational at best. $3k won't even get you the leather bag she's casually clutched underarm.

Getty Images / Jackson Lee / Contributor

Perhaps it's fitting that LOEWE, not being one of Rihanna's go-to clothing brands, would offer the most attainable opportunity to imitate her steeze.

At the very least, it's nice knowing that someone, somewhere, is about to have a very Rihanna Halloween.