Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Dress as Super Bowl Rihanna for Halloween — Only $3,000!

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

If you're incredibly wealthy and still deciding on a costume for Halloween 2023, LOEWE has a solution for you: how about a high-end replica of Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show jumpsuit for a measly $2,900?

On October 19, LOEWE shock-dropped a darn-near identical Rihanna red jumpsuit on its site and a handful of international flagship stores. The question of timing is begged — Rihanna's big Fenty Bowl takeover was over eight months ago, remember — so I'm left to assume that, surely, LOEWE is banking on folks dressing as Rihanna for Halloween.

If so, the $3k jumpsuit is a good start but you're missing a few things.

Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

the big thing is that the LOEWE jumpsuit ain't quite the same as Rihanna's handmade version — some details are different, there isn't a belt — and Rih-Rih's accoutrement also differs by a bit, so up to you to seek out some diamond-studded brooches and a shiny red bustier to match.

Oh, you've also got to seek one of these things out in-store 'cuz LOEWE apparently sold out of its Rihanna-approved jumpsuits the moment they arrived online. Don't mess with Rihanna fans...

There is, however, a similar pair of flight-inspired cargo pants still available online though only in black. That ain't gonna cut it as Rihanna cosplay.

But let's say you've got your LOEWE Rihanna jumpsuit. Okay, nice, you've clearly not got the same issues paying rent that I do. Now, all you need is a pair of complementary MM6 Maison Margiela Salomon shoes and you're set to be the envy of any bougie Halloween shindig.

 Luckily, though the sneakers are mostly sold-out, they're still fairly available secondhand for mostly reasonable prices, so you're all-in on a Rihanna costume for just about $3,200.

For the sake of fairness, I must acknowledge that $3k ain't an awful lot of dough to twin with a celeb, in the grand scheme of things.

Like, Rihanna's recent Bottega Veneta look is a casual flex for the world's only good billionaire but, for us schmucks, it's aspirational at best. $3k won't even get you the leather bag she's casually clutched underarm.

Perhaps it's fitting that LOEWE, not being one of Rihanna's go-to clothing brands, would offer the most attainable opportunity to imitate her steeze.

At the very least, it's nice knowing that someone, somewhere, is about to have a very Rihanna Halloween.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
1460 Pascal
Dr. Martens
$295
Image on Highsnobiety
Fleece Hoodie
Jil Sander
$980
Image on Highsnobiety
Reverse Twill Baggy Trous
Highsnobiety HS05
$185
We Recommend
  • luisaviaroma sale
    Take 70% off Loewe, Converse & More Here
    • Style
  • nike x AMBUSH
    Nike x AMBUSH's Air Adjust Force Is Half Price Here
    • Sneakers
  • Loewe Selvedge Denim Heels
    Selvedge Turn Ups & Stilettos Are Loewe's Bread & Butter
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Kylie Jenner Boards the Tighty-Whitey Train
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Rihanna Casual 101: Supreme Coat, Vetements Hoodie, No Pants
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Rosalia at Louis Vuitton FW23
    SSENSE is Having a Sale and it's a Doozy - Cop 25% off
    • Style
  • Rihanna wears LOEWE & MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon while performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show
    Dress as Super Bowl Rihanna for Halloween — Only $3,000!
    • Style
  • A close-up photo of a model wearing a Supreme x Stone Island sweater
    Should You Be Scared of Supreme x Stone Island FW23?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Birkenstock, Human Made & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • fleece jacket
    These Fleece Jackets Deserve a Forever Home
    • Style
  • Fear of GOD's Fall 2023 collection campaign
    For Fall ‘23, Fear of God ESSENTIALS Reaches Peak Minimalism
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023