With Salomon's Slip-Ons, Recovery Has Never Looked So Good

Fresh off another girl-ified team-up with Sandy Liang, Salomon is back with a fresh delivery of RX Moc 3.0s, promising their usual coziness...and new stylish looks.

Just like its beloved trail sneakers, Salomon's post-sports shoe comes in a range of solid colorways. From subtle, understated shades to vibrant gradients that evoke a setting sun, the recovery moc consistently looks good.

For the latest Salomon RX Moc 3.0, a blown-up version of Salomon's archival logo covers the flexible upper, making for a cool and somewhat trippy pattern.

The design again appears on the moc's pull tabs, resulting in twice the Salomon presence (and fun) on the cushy slip-on shoe.

Atop the cool print, Salomon douses its RX Moc 3.0 in eye-catching pinkish purple (Plum Caspia) and black, allowing fans to go wonderfully bold or quietly good with their selections.

No Mary Jane vibes or toothy soles here. However, fans can expect the RX Moc 3.0 to continue to do what it does best: decreasing stress on the foot.

The Salomon RX Moc 3.0 maintains its renowned foam cushioning for a comfortable ride. Above the sole, the shoe's stretchy mesh ensures a breathable, snug fit.

The Salomon RX Moc 3.0 Seasonal is said to be sliding in soon at Salomon and select retailers, alongside an offering of RX Slide 3.0s adorned with the same neat print.

So, for those looking for a seasonal refresh of recovery shoes, keep a close eye on your Salomon radars for the drop.