Salomon’s XT-4 Never Looked So Magical

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
Flatspot

Salomon’s XT-4 is most people’s entry-level Salomon sneaker. It’s techy, comfortable, and practical, so the fact that the XT-4 translates so effortlessly into an everyday sneaker doesn’t come as a surprise.

But, alongside being a wholly practical shoe — with its toggle-laced closure, EVA cushioning underfoot, and reinforced midsole — Salomon’s XT-4 is also objectively great looking.

Although the sneaker’s latest look, which is inspired by the northern lights, or the aurora borealis, is perhaps its finest looking yet.

According to Salomon, the new XT-4 OG AURORA BOREALIS, which is available online now for $220, takes its wearer on a journey northwards with a printed mesh upper reminiscent of the famed natural light display.

Flatspot

In fact, the shoe arrives in two long-windedly named colorways of “Southern Moss/Transparent Yellow/Deep Dive” and “Canteen/Transparent Yellow/Dried Herb”, both of which look as good as each other.

Salomon’s XT-4, alongside the equally-as-great XT-6 (which last year surfaced in leather), is one of the most popular sneakers in the game right now.

Though Salomon’s new AURORA BOREALIS pack might now see the former ever so slightly edge the latter... only slightly, though.

Image on Highsnobiety
