Salomon Turned a Trail Classic Into a Summer Banger

Salomon’s XT-6 is my favorite Salomon sneaker by some way, and judging by the sheer volume of XT-6s I’m seeing on the daily to and from the office, I’m not alone.

Up until around five minutes ago, though, my go-to Salomon XT-6 was the all white “Lunar Rock” colorway, but since the Salomon XT-6 Mindful “Vanilla Ice/Cloud Pink/Orchid Petal” found its way onto my timelines I’m in desperate need of a rethink.

The XT-6 Mindful, which has an upper made entirely of recycled materials, is the technical choice for ultra-distance athletes and street-savvy individuals alike, but thanks to a pastel upgrade, printed TPU overlays, and recycled speckle-chip ankle detailing, it’s also a beautiful summer-ready shoe, too.

Flatspot 1 / 2

The Salomon XT-6 is as technical as it is practical thanks to its Quicklace fastening for optimal comfort, a textile and rubber upper for both protection and breathability, and an objectively great-looking appearance.

That said, when all I’m doing is sporting my new pastel Salomons on my bi-weekly walk down the pub, an Agile Chassis System, EVA cushioning, SensiFit cradling, and a Mud Contagrip tread doesn’t feel entirely necessary.