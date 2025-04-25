Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
HOKA Slips Into Something Way More Comfortable

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
HOKA
HOKA just slipped into something more comfortable: The ultimate post-run slip-on sneaker.

As the name implies, HOKA's Restore TC Aerino slip-on is the ultimate easy-wearing sneaker, perfect for post-trail endeavors. Now obviously HOKA knows a lot about running shoes, but the brand is no novice when it comes to recovery sneakers either.

The Restore TC Aerino shoe is made from merino wool, a breathable and odor-fighting material unsurprisingly made from merino sheep. The moisture-wicking weave invites maximum airflow and temperature regulation while the HOKA Restor's classically beefy EVA insole keeps the sneaker comfy on feet. 

The Restore TC Aerino slip-on also has "targeted stretch zones," which offer a more flexible fit and guarantee that HOKA's sleek-meets-thick sneaker will last longer.

Perfect for rest and recovery! The Restore TC Aerino also has all of the foot-catering goodness of HOKA's classic running shoes just with more ease-of-wear, thanks to the lack of laces. 

HOKA is no rookie when it comes to slip-on shoes and the brand’s casual shoe lore extends far beyond the Restore's legacy. HOKA's Ora Mule is a puffy slip-on with the geriatric aura of a trail shoe mixed with the comfort profile of a slipper. Big cozy things going on.

There's also the inimitable cool that comes with a Junya Watanabe co-sign.

Yes, the Japanese designer once brought his avant-garde finesse to HOKA's "Ora Primo" mule and swapped out the bungee-like lace system for interlinking silver chains.

Of all of HOKA's slip-on shoes, though, the Restore TC Aerino, available on HOKA’s website for $120, maintains the running giant's signature maximalist running shoe steez the most — just sans laces.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
