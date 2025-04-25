HOKA Slips Into Something Way More Comfortable

HOKA just slipped into something more comfortable: The ultimate post-run slip-on sneaker.

As the name implies, HOKA's Restore TC Aerino slip-on is the ultimate easy-wearing sneaker, perfect for post-trail endeavors. Now obviously HOKA knows a lot about running shoes, but the brand is no novice when it comes to recovery sneakers either.

The Restore TC Aerino shoe is made from merino wool, a breathable and odor-fighting material unsurprisingly made from merino sheep. The moisture-wicking weave invites maximum airflow and temperature regulation while the HOKA Restor's classically beefy EVA insole keeps the sneaker comfy on feet.

The Restore TC Aerino slip-on also has "targeted stretch zones," which offer a more flexible fit and guarantee that HOKA's sleek-meets-thick sneaker will last longer.

Perfect for rest and recovery! The Restore TC Aerino also has all of the foot-catering goodness of HOKA's classic running shoes just with more ease-of-wear, thanks to the lack of laces.

HOKA is no rookie when it comes to slip-on shoes and the brand’s casual shoe lore extends far beyond the Restore's legacy. HOKA's Ora Mule is a puffy slip-on with the geriatric aura of a trail shoe mixed with the comfort profile of a slipper. Big cozy things going on.

There's also the inimitable cool that comes with a Junya Watanabe co-sign.

Yes, the Japanese designer once brought his avant-garde finesse to HOKA's "Ora Primo" mule and swapped out the bungee-like lace system for interlinking silver chains.

Of all of HOKA's slip-on shoes, though, the Restore TC Aerino, available on HOKA’s website for $120, maintains the running giant's signature maximalist running shoe steez the most — just sans laces.