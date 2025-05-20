Just an Idea From Paris, Brought to Tokyo by Sarah Andelman

Sarah Andelman's "ideas" found a new home in Tokyo.

Andelman has launched a new limited edition "Just An Idea" pop-up shop in Tokyo, which is more than a space to cop super-exclusive pieces from the coolest IYKYK creatives. According to Andelman, Just An Idea in Tokyo is "a place where new creative dialogue can occur between Paris and Tokyo."

And it's quite literally a meeting of the two places, down to the space featuring a collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain and Le Petit Nicolas. Andelman also worked with several of Japan's tastemakers for the lineup of collabs, including Tetsu Ikuzawa's Team Ikuzawa racing team, photographer RK, and fashion labels Yoke and Khoki.

Oh, and fashion curator Motofumi "Poggy" Kogi served as a guest curator alongside Andelman.

Just An Idea is more than, well, just an idea. It's a consulting and publishing company. It's a mirror of Andelman's keen eye for fine talent, whether it be fresh or established creatives.

The brand often teams with these minds for special collaborations you won't catch anywhere else. No surprises there, especially coming from Andelman, who once carried Chanel ready-to-wear in her colette store (it was one of the very, very few stockist to do so).

These exclusive team-ups are often available through pop-ups like this Tokyo edition of Just An Idea. At 2022's Just A Space, fans could immerse themselves in Edward Bess' photos of Michele Lamy and shop Sean Wotherspoon's closet of vintage treasures simultaneously.

If you find yourself in Tokyo this week, Just An Idea in Tokyo is open until Sunday, May 25 at Select by Baycrew's between the hours of 11:00 and 20:00.

