Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Just an Idea From Paris, Brought to Tokyo by Sarah Andelman

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture
Just an Idea
1 / 9

Sarah Andelman's "ideas" found a new home in Tokyo.

Andelman has launched a new limited edition "Just An Idea" pop-up shop in Tokyo, which is more than a space to cop super-exclusive pieces from the coolest IYKYK creatives. According to Andelman, Just An Idea in Tokyo is "a place where new creative dialogue can occur between Paris and Tokyo."

Shop END

And it's quite literally a meeting of the two places, down to the space featuring a collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain and Le Petit Nicolas. Andelman also worked with several of Japan's tastemakers for the lineup of collabs, including Tetsu Ikuzawa's Team Ikuzawa racing team, photographer RK, and fashion labels Yoke and Khoki.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Oh, and fashion curator Motofumi "Poggy" Kogi served as a guest curator alongside Andelman.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Just An Idea is more than, well, just an idea. It's a consulting and publishing company. It's a mirror of Andelman's keen eye for fine talent, whether it be fresh or established creatives.

The brand often teams with these minds for special collaborations you won't catch anywhere else. No surprises there, especially coming from Andelman, who once carried Chanel ready-to-wear in her colette store (it was one of the very, very few stockist to do so).

Just an Idea
1 / 12

These exclusive team-ups are often available through pop-ups like this Tokyo edition of Just An Idea. At 2022's Just A Space, fans could immerse themselves in Edward Bess' photos of Michele Lamy and shop Sean Wotherspoon's closet of vintage treasures simultaneously.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If you find yourself in Tokyo this week, Just An Idea in Tokyo is open until Sunday, May 25 at Select by Baycrew's between the hours of 11:00 and 20:00.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Fight Club x HighsnobietySchott Leather Jacket
$660.00
Available in:
SM
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Secretly Great Air Max Sneaker Is Made for (Tokyo) Giants
  • IKEA Is in Its House Party Era
  • Aren't Racecar Drivers, Aliens & Superheroes Basically the Same Thing?
  • Bamford Watches to K-Way Jackets: Inside Snoopy’s Huge 75th Anniversary (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Tokyo, Are You Ready for LA’s Rowdiest Streetwear Label?
What To Read Next
  • Wales Bonner's Next Great adidas Sneaker Is a Lush Suede Stepper
  • Nike’s Techy Retro Runner, Made Perfectly Pastel
  • Finally, Naruto Chuck Taylors
  • Just an Idea From Paris, Brought to Tokyo by Sarah Andelman
  • BREAKING NEWS: Highsnobiety Has Been Hacked! (No, Seriously)
  • In a "Sail" Colorway, New Balance’s Barefoot Shoe Has Never Been Cleaner
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now