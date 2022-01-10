Sip, Shmooze & Shop Sean Wotherspoon's Closet at Sarah Andelman's New Pop-Up

Sarah Andelman, fashion curator and retail mastermind, will pop up at Paris Fashion Week with Just A Space, an interactive shop hosting some of her closest collaborators.

Open from January 20 through 22 at 15 Rue du Louvre, the two-story space will allow guests to browse, eat, and interact with the artists and personalities featured in Andelman's latest book series, released via Just An Idea.

Just An Idea

The ground level, designed by Harry Nuriev of Crosby Studios, will host an installation by Edward Bess centered on his photographs of Michèle Lamy. The makeup guru will also present a curated selection of his beauty line and his collection of one-of-a-kind Edwardian collectibles.

Visitors can peruse two other exhibitions: a presentation of Pelle Cass's high-octane photography and original cardboards signs by internet superstar Dude With Sign.

Just An Idea

Rounding out the experience, the ground floor will also feature a cafe serving a menu developed by artisanal coffee maker Café Nuances and The Social Food. Artist Gabriela Noelle has furnished the eatery with her technicolor "Toadstools."

That's not all — Just A Space will also feature a lower level, where visitors can shop a selection of vintage and original Wotherspoon Designs pants curated by Sean Wotherspoon and meet Brad Hall, the Nathan Fielder of YouTube sneaker reviews, via video.

Lastly, Matt McCormick will show 40 original drawings along with items from his clothing brand, One Of These Days.

Just An Idea 1 / 2

Just as Colette, Andelman's game-changing Parisian store, seamlessly fused fashion, art, and printed matter into one cohesive concept, Just A Shop unites an eclectic bunch of products and talent under a single, Instagram-able roof.

The state of Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 might be uncertain (thanks, COVID), but we're betting big on Just A Space.