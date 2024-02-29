Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Sarah Andelman Made Le Bon Marche Big, Bookish, Beautiful

in CultureWords By Karen Fratti
1 / 11
JULIE BM

If there’s any one thing that Sarah Andelman, Colette’s co-founder, really, really excels at, it’s curating a tasteful, aspirational space. This is why anyone currently in Paris will be lucky to stroll through Le Bon Marche Rive Gauche from now through April to check out her curated popup retail space called Mise en Page. 

It’s a concept store that spans most of the space and offers upwards of 1,000 items that share a theme of literature, reading, and writing, whether it’s commemorative notebooks and stationary for a couple of euros or a $60K writing table designed by a renowned architect.

Or, you know, a candle or exclusive perfumes from Diptyque or Byredo. You may not think that an eau de toilette has anything to do with being a bibliophile but actually everything is just so that it all makes sense together. 

There are actual coffee table books, too, as well as branded items from landmark bookstores like The Strand in New York City and Cow Books in Tokyo. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Since closing Colette’s doors in 2017, Andelman has been working at her own publishing company, Just An Idea.

There, she prints limited runs of monographs from fellow creatives, so the bookish theme is close to her heart. Everything is pretty, there, too.

She’s also collaborated with other fashion-minded friends like Pharrell Williams for other curated retail projects and remains one of the most important creative minds in the industry. 

Alas, you do have to be in Paris to truly appreciate the Mise en Page store or even to buy anything from Andelman’s carefully selected inventory.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Per The New York Times, most of the items were created especially for the concept pop-up at Andelman’s personal request —there’s not a single haphazard thing about the project from start to finish.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Then again, this is the mind behind the old ‘water bar” in the old Colette retail space, so what could we really expect if not greatness? 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Not In London Cap
Highsnobiety
$60
Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-KAYANO 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Tea Cup Long-Sleeve Tee
Highsnobiety
$95
We Recommend
  • Jeremy Allen White at the farmer's market carrying a tote bag full of flowers
    Big Fits, Bigger Flowers: Jeremy Allen White Is Always at the Farmer's Market
    • Style
  • hoka cielo x1 shoe
    HOKA Made a Beautiful Chunky Super Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Auralee & New Balance's 990v4 sneaker collaboration releasing for Fall/Winter 2024
    For FW24, AURALEE Made Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Gucci x Barbour FW23
    Barbour & Gucci Made Deadstock Beautiful Again
    • Style
  • alexander mcqueen ss24 sarah burton
    At Alexander McQueen SS24, Sarah Burton Takes Her Final Bow
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • stussy converse collab 2024
    Stüssy's Converse Sneakers Are Wonderfully Hairy Again
    • Sneakers
  • fragment design's green Stanley cup collab
    Stanley Cups Have Streetwear Hype — But Are They Streetwear?
    • Culture
  • ASICS METASPEED Paris Super Shoe.
    ASICS' Latest Super Shoe Is Fast AF
    • Sneakers
  • Arcteryx's logo on a store in Shanghai
    Inside the Arc'teryx Museum, Where GORE-TEX Jackets Are Art
    • Style
  • Sarah Andelman's Mise En Page Le Bon Marche pop-up
    Sarah Andelman Made Le Bon Marche Big, Bookish, Beautiful
    • Culture
  • Lacoste's L003 2k24 sneaker in black and white
    Lacoste’s New L003 2K24 Is a Sleeper Hit of a Sneaker 
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024