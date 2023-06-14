Sign up to never miss a drop
Surf's Up! Saturdays NYC Gets Beach-Ready With Oakley

in StyleWords By Sam Cole
While Oakley is most widely known for its slick catalog of generation-defining sunglasses, its roots, and by extension, the roots tied to its eyewear line-up, sit deep in sport. Action sports, to be precise, from cycling to surfing and snowboarding and everything in between, is where Oakley has crafted magic.

Despite having risen the ranks as a leading name in streetwear circles, connecting with cultural leaders in the industry, such as Brain Dead, to revive archival sneaker and eyewear styles to great success, a majority of Oakley's collaborators remain within the realm of sport.

Saturdays NYC, for example, maintains deep roots in surf culture, suiting its product selection to the laid-back necessities of the Californian surf while reinterpreting them through the lens of New York City. As such, it's struck a balance between the city and coast, leveling itself as an example of what happens when these two worlds collide.

Oakley has enjoyed the crash of waves throughout its history, with sunglass styles tailored specifically to the needs of the coast, making this a natural pairing.

Coming together to pull the spring's tail into summer, they've crafted a festival, beach, and all-around summer-ready pair of Hydra sunglasses, reinterpreted by Saturdays NYC with vibrant Prizm Ruby lenses that tune in color and tune out distractions.

Giving the collection legs, the sunglasses are joined by a selection of apparel that feels distinct to Oakley's vintage archive, thanks to classic graphic logos in a selection of colorways.

The Oakley x Saturdays NYC eyewear and apparel collection will be available for purchase on June 15 from Oakley and Saturdays NYC.

