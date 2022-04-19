Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Dead Flesh? Yeah, That's the New Brain Dead x Oakley Sneaker

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Oakley
Brand: Brain Dead x Oakley Factory Team

Model: Dead Flesh

Release Date: 19 April and 3 May

Price: $165

Buy: Online Brain Dead via raffle, Oakley, Sneakersnstuff, and more

Editor's Notes:  Something's creeping out of the dirt. No zombies here, just Brain Dead and Oakley's new joint venture led by research and development – the Oakley Factory Team.

Developed as a means of creating new and innovative products, birthed by conceptual design and experimentation, the Oakley Factory Team looks to push the boundaries of product and storytelling – which feels very on-brand for Brain Dead.

Oakley's rich history and archive serve as a staging ground for this disruptive vision, solidified by the team's first product launch with the revival of the Oakley Flesh.

First launched in the early 2000s, the attention-grabbing sneaker silhouette offers an aesthetic that's somewhere between a dystopian Elon Musk-led reality and 1999 dreams of the future. Basically, it's weird – weirdly satisfying.

The silhouette's resurrection as the Dead Flesh comes in three styles. Each maintains the sneaker's original rendering, complete with a rubber midsole with a phylon layer and open chambered sole.

Brain Dead & Oakley's updated version now features oval gels across the upper for a distinctly alien-feeling aesthetic, finishing in "Ice," "Lime/Blue," and limited-edition Oakley Factory Team Flesh in "Sand/Blue."

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

