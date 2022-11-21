Saucony Originals' ProGrid Triumph 4 Is a Retro Win

Brand: Saucony Originals

Model: ProGrid Triumph 4

Release Date: Available now

Price: $140

Buy: Online at Saucony

Editor's Notes: One thing the sneaker industry just can't get enough of is a good old pair of retro runners. A quick look at the sneaker market of current, and many of the best-selling, most hyped styles across all brands are retro-styled, inspired, or straight-up re-releases of vintage runners from the 90s and early 2000s in particular.

New Balance has kept such styles a foundation of its output throughout seasons, with styles such as the 1906R and updated versions of the 99x series making up a large chunk of its release calendar.

Similarly, Nike is currently seeing to the comeback of the Zoom Vomero 5 with several new colorways, while Saucony Originals diverts its attention to the 2007 ProGrid Triumph 4.

Reigning from the brand's running catalog, the silhouette is undoubtedly built for speed (the clue's in the name, after all), with an old-school pairing of chrome leather and sporty mesh utilized to construct the uppers.

Three colorways are available, including the sneaker's OG "Yellow Chrome" which features gold-like yellow overlays and black mesh underlays, as well as two newly inspired iterations. The trio certainly looks and feels like a blast from the past, but thanks to its functional performance technology, they're just as fine-tuned beneath the hood and they are aesthetically pleasing.

