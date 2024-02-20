From ASICS to PUMA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

C.P. Company x ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360 VIII

Gel-Quantum 360 VIII $200 ASICS x CP Company Buy at sneakersnstuff

Release Date: Feb 22

Editor's Notes: C.P. Company brings its innovative research to ASICS and reimagines its GEL-QUANTUM 360 VII for the duo’s first collab. The new model arrives with an upper bearing 5D prints inspired by shapes found in nature.

Fenty x PUMA Avanti Pony Hair

Avanti Pony Hair $330 Fenty x PUMA Buy at Highsnobiety

Release Date: Feb 22

Editor's Notes: Fenty and PUMA continue to elevate the Avanti silhouette in new hues and textures, with the latest updates adorned in pony hair and a leather lining.

JJJJound x New Balance 2002RXY Gore-Tex

M2002RXY GORE-TEX $195 New Balance x JJJJound Buy at END.

Release Date: Feb 22

Editor's Notes: For JJJJound's second take on New Balance's 2002R, the design studio sticks to its signature minimal color pallet and outfits the retro runner with a weatherproof GORE-TEX membrane.

always x adidas Superstar ADV

Superstar ADV $110 adidas x Always Buy at adidas US

Release Date: Feb 24

Editor's Notes: London-based brand always do what you should do (or ADWYSD, for short) elevates this classic silhouette to make it a bonafide skate shoe. The shoe comes with reflective accents, a puffy tongue, and iconography that harkens back to ADWYSD's New Zealand roots.

Salomon XT PU.RE

Release Date: Out Now

Editor's Notes: Salomon's latest addition to its XT series utilizes the brand's signature Advanced Chassis System and anti-debris upper in an all-black colorway.

Bodega x Saucony Grid Shadow 2

Grid Shadow 2 'Jaunt Woven' $140 Bodega x Saucony Buy at Bodega

Release Date: Feb 23

Editor's Notes: Bodega's collaborations with Saucony are well into double digits (we count 40+), but the Boston-based brand still finds new ways to elevate Saucony's retro models. The latest collaboration arrives detailed with a hemp and stonewashed canvas upper or, as the brand describes it, "a dream blunt rotation" of materials.

More editor-approved sneakers

Country OG $135 adidas x Song For The Mute Buy at END.

Club C 85 TBA Reebok x Atmos x Keboz Buy at atmos Tokyo

