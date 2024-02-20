Sign up to never miss a drop
From ASICS to PUMA, Browse This Week's Best Sneaker Releases

Sneakers by Denzel Blake

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what you can actually buy on the open market, right now.

This week’s selection is about as balanced as we’ve seen so far, featuring collaborations, classic sportswear brands, and good old outdoor sneakers.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

C.P. Company x ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360 VIII

Image on Highsnobiety

Gel-Quantum 360 VIII

$200

ASICS x CP Company

Buy at sneakersnstuff

Release Date: Feb 22

Editor's Notes: C.P. Company brings its innovative research to ASICS and reimagines its GEL-QUANTUM 360 VII for the duo’s first collab. The new model arrives with an upper bearing 5D prints inspired by shapes found in nature. 

Fenty x PUMA Avanti Pony Hair

Image on Highsnobiety

Avanti Pony Hair

$330

Fenty x PUMA

Buy at Highsnobiety

Release Date: Feb 22

Editor's Notes: Fenty and PUMA continue to elevate the Avanti silhouette in new hues and textures, with the latest updates adorned in pony hair and a leather lining.

JJJJound x New Balance 2002RXY Gore-Tex

Image on Highsnobiety

M2002RXY GORE-TEX

$195

New Balance x JJJJound

Buy at END.

Release Date: Feb 22

Editor's Notes: For JJJJound's second take on New Balance's 2002R, the design studio sticks to its signature minimal color pallet and outfits the retro runner with a weatherproof GORE-TEX membrane.

always x adidas Superstar ADV

Image on Highsnobiety

Superstar ADV

$110

adidas x Always

Buy at adidas US

Release Date: Feb 24

Editor's Notes: London-based brand always do what you should do (or ADWYSD, for short) elevates this classic silhouette to make it a bonafide skate shoe. The shoe comes with reflective accents, a puffy tongue, and iconography that harkens back to ADWYSD's New Zealand roots.

Salomon XT PU.RE

Image on Highsnobiety

XT PU.RE Advanced

$220

Salomon

Buy at Highsnobiety

Release Date: Out Now

Editor's Notes: Salomon's latest addition to its XT series utilizes the brand's signature Advanced Chassis System and anti-debris upper in an all-black colorway.

Bodega x Saucony Grid Shadow 2

Image on Highsnobiety

Grid Shadow 2 'Jaunt Woven'

$140

Bodega x Saucony

Buy at Bodega

Release Date: Feb 23

Editor's Notes: Bodega's collaborations with Saucony are well into double digits (we count 40+), but the Boston-based brand still finds new ways to elevate Saucony's retro models. The latest collaboration arrives detailed with a hemp and stonewashed canvas upper or, as the brand describes it, "a dream blunt rotation" of materials.

More editor-approved sneakers

Image on Highsnobiety

Country OG

$135

adidas x Song For The Mute

Buy at END.
Image on Highsnobiety

US4-S Gel-Terrain

$170

ASICS

Buy at asics
Image on Highsnobiety

Club C 85

TBA

Reebok x Atmos x Keboz

Buy at atmos Tokyo

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

