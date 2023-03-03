Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Inside Schiaparelli's RTW Debut

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

After it caused a stir with its use of fake animal heads at couture week earlier this year, Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2023 show in Paris arrived with high expectations.

In fact, its presentation on March 2 at the French capital's fashion week was its first in the world of ready-to-wear, in a somewhat convoluted 97-year history existing exclusively in couture.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In short, Schiaparelli isn’t totally straightforward, but then again it isn’t that complicated either.

Founded in 1926 by Italian avant-garde designer Elsa Schiaparelli, the house went into liquidation in 1956 before it was revived in 2014 following an acquisition by Italian leather goods company Tod's.

Now, under the guise of American artistic director Daniel Roseberry, Maison Schiaparelli is finally exploring the commercial-driven realm of RTW — and it's starting with FW23.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Such is the very nature of RTW, things looked a little different from its viral “Inferno Couture” show from earlier this year, where fake animal heads adorned a slew of Schiaparelli styles worn by the likes of Kylie Jenner and Irina Shayk.

This time — with an aim of creating garments that not only look good but also sell — Roseberry’s Schiaparelli wanted to present "a 360 wardrobe for the Schiaparelli woman," which, through an array of elevated understated quilted cardigans, cashmere balaclavas, and tailored calfskin suits, it certainly delivered.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Naturally, accessories and footwear played a big role in the show too, with a new Schiap baguette bag, golden-tipped boots, and chunky wellies offering major moments.

While Schiaparelli’s RTW debut won’t reach the virality of the memorable shows that came before it, it undeniably serves as an impressive starting block for a Schiaparelli future in the world of everyday garments.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
MizunoWave Mujin TL GTX Indigo
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
DieselS-Doves Jacket Beige
$235.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
AuraleeHard Twist Denim Pants Indigo
$315.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • No Rules, Just Creativity: Inside Converse and Tyler’s Pre-Show Playground
  • Martinis, Mirage & the Curren: Inside Vans and Curren Caples’ Wild Desert Launch
  • Inside Zacapa x Agua by Agua Bendita & Highsnobiety’s Floral-Filled Miami Night Out
  • Suited Seduction at Haider Ackermann's Tom Ford Debut
  • Paris Couture Week: Firsts, Lasts(?), and Loads of Frill
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now