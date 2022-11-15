A Lesson In Leather, By Irina Shayk

There’s a certain knack to looking good in leather, isn’t there?

What has the potential to make some people look like a young ​​Uma Thurman as The Bride in Kill Bill, could quite as easily make another person look like a giant yellow leather keyring if styled incorrectly.

The lines are fine when it comes to wearing leather and — as we very well know — it’s an unforgiving fabric at the best of times, in more ways than one.

When leather’s done well, it can really hit the mark. Think Kim Kardashian at the LACMA Art+Film Gala last week, for example, or those biker 'fits Rihanna keeps wearing.

That being said, when it comes to all-black leather ensembles, there’s only one person we think of who is head and shoulders above the rest. Readers, welcome to Irina Shayk’s lesson in leather. Please be seated.

Like a more fashion-savvy Neo, what Shayk doesn’t know about styling leather probably isn’t worth knowing, certainly if her latest look is anything to go by.

Spotted in Downtown Manhattan earlier this week (by both the cameras and the gawping fella in the background), the 36 year old model — and partner of Bradley Cooper — was seen sporting an ankle length wrap-around leather coat, with matching gloves, a matching bag, and a pair of polished, shiny brogues.

Now, the look itself might not be incredibly complicated — I mean, it’s a load of leather stuff rolled onto one person, right? — but styled incorrectly (or on someone else) and you could look like you’ve wandered in and out of Bleecker Street’s Village Tannery head-first and blind.

Luckily, Shayk made no such mistake and instead delivered a lesson in how exactly we should all be wearing leather. Now, print it off, and pop it on your wall, we don’t want any mistakes.