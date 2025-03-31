An Iconic Nike Air Max Sneaker Goes Swoosh-Free

Jordan shoes and the Nike Air Max 95 aren't the only ones having a good year. The Air Max 180 is also shining. The '90s sneaker is back in full force, from the rebirth of its most iconic colorways to its equally impressive collaborations.

For its next trick, the timeless Air Max 180 goes Swoosh-free.

The blank-sided Air Max sneaker is part of a team-up with Berlin-based music label PAN. The 17-year-old record company, founded by Bill Kouligas, covers several grounds, including supporting a diverse roster of musical talents, hosting events, and, now, designing sick Nike shoes.

Beyond its Swoosh-less sidewall, PAN's Air Max 180 arrives in a tonal black colorway alongside other interesting details. Its mudguard gets this matte coating, giving the Air Max shoe this neat split-toned look. Nike has taken similar design approaches with its more rugged models like the Vomero Roam and an outdoorsy version of the Nike Shox Ride 2.

Nike's famous Swoosh logo isn't completely gone from this collaborative pair of Air Maxes. One side of the shoe features a miniature-sized logo, while the Nike symbol also lands near the toe.

PAN's motif joins classic Nike branding on the shoe's glass-like outsole, confirming the collaborative effort of this undeniably clever Nike sneaker.

Interestingly, the PAN collab is the second Air Max 180 collaboration with a music company. In March, London-based label Apron Records took the Air Max for a spin. The results were a textural masterpiece with razor blade lace charms. Despite many wanting a pair, only UK Nike fans got the chance to cop the collab at retail.

It's unknown if the PAN x Nike Air Max 180 sneakers will be a limited release when they drop this month (if so, start planning that trip to Berlin). Either way, Nike's Air Max model is quite literally rocking out with the world's most niche music brands.

Will the sportswear giant tap a third music label for another Air Max 180? With two nice collabs so far, I surely hope so.