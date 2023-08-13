Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Scout Willis in *Those* Crocs Heels? Now, That's Hot

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

It's official. Crocs heels have hit the streets. Can you guess the first celeb to brave them? Hint: it wasn't Julia Fox.

Instead, the 4-inch-heeled Crocs received a proper street style debut courtesy of Scout Willis, actress and daughter to Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

You may have seen Scout in films like Bandits and The Scarlet Letter when she was younger, movies of which her parents also worked on. Not to mention, she worked in the costume department for Moonrise Kingdom (which again starred Bruce Willis).

She's also got quite the street style, frequently stepping out in head-turning looks from tiny short-shorts sets to chill, roomy ensembles. Scout's most recent fave of ours? Her cheerleader skirt and heart-shaped shades combo. Absolutely.

Scout's ensembles often come with some woven bag action and a wide range of footwear, from ballet flats to Balenciaga Triple S sneakers. And like many folks, she's also a fellow Crocs-ian, having previously worn the brand's beloved (and more ground-level) clogs.

As her street style status ascends, so has her Crocs, with Scout taking her foam clog game up a notch (or three) wearing the newly-released Siren Heel.

Specfically, Scout wore the Crocs Siren Heel in Hyper Pink, pairing the heeled clogs with a dainty pink mini dress finished with a bow belt and alluring dip-back detail.

Once again channeling her inner Jane Birkin (long live the legend), Scout accessorized her look with another chic woven handbag — all worn for a casual juice run with a friend. Well deserved, if you ask us.

Indeed, Scout, enjoy your refreshment. After serving a look worthy of Paris Hilton's "that's hot" compliment, you've earned it.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Our Favorite New Balance Sneakers to Buy Right Now

    • Sneakers
  • medicom bearbrick

    These Are the Best BE@RBRICKs to Buy Right Now

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab

    • Sneakers
  • Travis Scott performs at Astroworld Festival

    Yeah... Travis Scott's Discography is Pretty Damn Impressive

    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything We Know About Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Sneaker

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Don't Fear Funky Patterns, Says BEAMS PLUS FW23

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Balenciaga's Hourglass Is Now a $22K Metal Bag

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Scout Willis in *Those* Crocs Heels? Now, That's Hot

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    ALDI's $13 Shoe Might Look Like an AF1, But It Certainly Isn't One

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pilates up Top, Jazzercise Below? Only Addison Rae

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even Shakira's Stealth Mode Is Hard to Miss

    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023