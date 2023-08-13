Scout Willis in *Those* Crocs Heels? Now, That's Hot

Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The 'Barbie' movie effect continues! Scout Willis is spotted wearing a stylish all pink ensemble while stopping for juice with a gal pal in Los Feliz. Pictured: Scout Willis BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

It's official. Crocs heels have hit the streets. Can you guess the first celeb to brave them? Hint: it wasn't Julia Fox.

Instead, the 4-inch-heeled Crocs received a proper street style debut courtesy of Scout Willis, actress and daughter to Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

You may have seen Scout in films like Bandits and The Scarlet Letter when she was younger, movies of which her parents also worked on. Not to mention, she worked in the costume department for Moonrise Kingdom (which again starred Bruce Willis).

She's also got quite the street style, frequently stepping out in head-turning looks from tiny short-shorts sets to chill, roomy ensembles. Scout's most recent fave of ours? Her cheerleader skirt and heart-shaped shades combo. Absolutely.

Scout's ensembles often come with some woven bag action and a wide range of footwear, from ballet flats to Balenciaga Triple S sneakers. And like many folks, she's also a fellow Crocs-ian, having previously worn the brand's beloved (and more ground-level) clogs.

As her street style status ascends, so has her Crocs, with Scout taking her foam clog game up a notch (or three) wearing the newly-released Siren Heel.

Specfically, Scout wore the Crocs Siren Heel in Hyper Pink, pairing the heeled clogs with a dainty pink mini dress finished with a bow belt and alluring dip-back detail.

Once again channeling her inner Jane Birkin (long live the legend), Scout accessorized her look with another chic woven handbag — all worn for a casual juice run with a friend. Well deserved, if you ask us.

Indeed, Scout, enjoy your refreshment. After serving a look worthy of Paris Hilton's "that's hot" compliment, you've earned it.