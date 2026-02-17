Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Most Tasteful Cortez Sneaker Is Lowkey Adorbz

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Serena Williams Design Crew is back with another Nike banger, an impressive Cortez sneaker with a side of cutesy.

The Nike collective put its own crafty spin on the iconic running model, creating two-toned Cortez sneakers with artful, Serena-y touches.

Shop Nike

There are Swooshes with jagged edges, as if they've been cut with everyone's favorite decorative scissors from art class. The collaborative sneaker also features quality pebbled leather and smoother matte moments, creating a tasteful arrangement of textures.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SWDC's Nike Cortez sneakers also feature an updated lace system reminiscent of the Air Max 95's setup. Even more interestingly, it comes with hiking-style shoelaces, which gives the shoe some outdoorsy flair.

Nike
1 / 2

What's more, the collective throws in some silver bow charms and jeweled Swooshes, for just a touch of cuteness.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's hard to really sum up the SWDC Cortez sneaker with just one word. Honestly, much like the tennis icon herself, these Cortez sneaker can't be put into a single box.

But underneath it all, you can tell it's a Cortez, with its traditional shape, signature wedged sole, and retro branding as subtle reminders of its classic status.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Inspired by Williams' on and off-court style, Nike's SWDC has designed tennis uniforms and court sneakers with stylish twists as well as delivered clever spins on classics like the Air Force 1 and Air More Uptempo.

The imprint has produced all-new models like the viral Air Max Phenomena, a loafer hybrid with the comfort of a classic Nike sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For summer 2026, it's bringing good-looking Cortez sneakers to the stage. Expect the new SWDC sneaker to drop on Nike's website soon in "Light Iron Ore" and "Black" colorways.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Sneaker-Coded Air Max Sandal Is Too Cool for Summer School
  • Nike’s Craziest Ballet Sneaker Is Shox-ingly Good
  • Despite A Current Sneaker Fatigue, Certain Styles Never Tire
  • Nike's Ultra-Luxe Habanero Skate Shoe Is Almost Too Spicy
What To Read Next
  • Bob Marley Is Behind This Seriously Stylish adidas Samba
  • adidas’ Coziest Clogs Are a Birkenstock-Minded Farm Flex
  • Nike’s Most Tasteful Cortez Sneaker Is Lowkey Adorbz
  • An Italian Shoemaker & an Afro-Atlantic Architect Created the Ultimate Slipper (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike’s Sneaker-Coded Air Max Sandal Is Too Cool for Summer School
  • Nike’s Craziest Ballet Sneaker Is Shox-ingly Good
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now