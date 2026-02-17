Nike’s Most Tasteful Cortez Sneaker Is Lowkey Adorbz

Serena Williams Design Crew is back with another Nike banger, an impressive Cortez sneaker with a side of cutesy.

The Nike collective put its own crafty spin on the iconic running model, creating two-toned Cortez sneakers with artful, Serena-y touches.

There are Swooshes with jagged edges, as if they've been cut with everyone's favorite decorative scissors from art class. The collaborative sneaker also features quality pebbled leather and smoother matte moments, creating a tasteful arrangement of textures.

SWDC's Nike Cortez sneakers also feature an updated lace system reminiscent of the Air Max 95's setup. Even more interestingly, it comes with hiking-style shoelaces, which gives the shoe some outdoorsy flair.

What's more, the collective throws in some silver bow charms and jeweled Swooshes, for just a touch of cuteness.

It's hard to really sum up the SWDC Cortez sneaker with just one word. Honestly, much like the tennis icon herself, these Cortez sneaker can't be put into a single box.

But underneath it all, you can tell it's a Cortez, with its traditional shape, signature wedged sole, and retro branding as subtle reminders of its classic status.

Inspired by Williams' on and off-court style, Nike's SWDC has designed tennis uniforms and court sneakers with stylish twists as well as delivered clever spins on classics like the Air Force 1 and Air More Uptempo.

The imprint has produced all-new models like the viral Air Max Phenomena, a loafer hybrid with the comfort of a classic Nike sneaker.

For summer 2026, it's bringing good-looking Cortez sneakers to the stage. Expect the new SWDC sneaker to drop on Nike's website soon in "Light Iron Ore" and "Black" colorways.

