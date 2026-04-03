Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Designing a Converse for Himself (EXCLUSIVE)

As arguably the league’s most fashionable player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander brings an unmatched aura of stylishness to the NBA tunnel and beyond. He’s gone viral for buttery leather suits and mammoth fur coats, he designed an entire Canada Goose collection, he’s even lent his magic touch to collaborative Converse Chuck Taylor and Weapon sneakers. He has effectively done it all. But even for someone whose talents go beyond the court, Gilgeous-Alexander's Converse Shai 001 is a real first. This is a sneaker designed by Gilgeous-Alexander for Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Collaborations and PEs [player-exclusive models] are fun, but a signature is different. You’re building something that feels like you,” Gilgeous-Alexander tells Highsnobiety. “From the shape to the materials to the little details, every design decision means something. It was challenging in a good way. I know how I want to show up.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder star's first-ever signature shoe is fitted with a combination of both Converse and Nike’s cutting-edge tech, dressed up in creamy-textured uppers which include a convenient zippered closure (the shoelaces are just zip away). It’s stylish and versatile, ready to drive it to the basket. It’s essentially Gilgeous-Alexander as a Converse shoe.

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In just its first year since release, the Shai 001 has already moved beyond its signature tonal looks into experimental patterned designs, evident with the instantly sold-out camouflage Shai 001 Echo. By far its biggest update came when the shoe ditched its famous zipper altogether, previewed by Gilgeous-Alexander himself, setting the stage for the shoe’s forthcoming lace-up era. Converse told us that more details about the zip-free Shai 001 are coming soon.

In the meantime, Converse rolled out the Shai 001 Lux during All-Star Weekend 2026 in a velvety “Truffle” colorway, a “quiet luxury” take dressed in low-key, high-quality materials like soft nubuck leather.

“The ‘Truffle’ colorway gave me a chance to be more creative with the look and feel, exploring materials and details in a way that still feels true to me,” Gilgeous-Alexander says. “The Lux shows how we’ve been able to evolve in such a short time, a preview into how we’re continuing to elevate and push the design.”

Converse

Signature shoes can be a tough sell in sneaker world critical of anything seen as too far over the line. The Shai 001 hasn't escaped such critiques — though the most apparent complaints are relegated to its limited releases — and even a bit of classic sneaker rivalry with Anthony Edwards’ signature AE adidas shoe. But the Shai 001 is a smash by anyone's metrics, selling out with the quickness every time a new pair hits digital shelves.

None of it, the ups or downs, get to Gilgeous-Alexander, though. He insists on keeping the process “positive,” he says, and is proud enough that his Converse sneaker is true to himself. Plus, when you’re surpassing Wilt Chamberland’s 20-point game record while laced up in your sold-out signature shoe, it's easy enough to let the rest speak for itself.

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“My favorite part has been seeing the ideas come to life,” Gilgeous-Alexander says. “You spend months talking about textures and colors and stories, and then one day you’re holding the shoe in your hands. And seeing people wear it, hoop in it, style it, make it their own…that’s special.”

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