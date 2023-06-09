Did Shawn Mendes Just Use the Canadian Wildfires to Promo a Love Song?

Shawn Mendes has some thoughts on the Canadian wildfires. The Ontario-born singer — who now has dated, broken up with, and gotten back together with Camilla Cabello twice — released a new single, "What The Hell Are We Dying For," on Friday.

Mendes used a photo of the Manhattan skyline blanketed in orange smog — a sight that has become emblematic of the Canadian fires and their far-reaching effect — as the cover art for the song. Some are criticizing the move as insensitive ("ppl are dying in wildfires n getting sick by the poor air quality n u rlly decided to make it ur aesthetic?" one comment on Mendes' Instagram reads) while others are taking the opportunity to turn the gaffe into a meme.

Mendes, who implemented eco-conscious initiatives such as water refill stations on his Wonder tour (he still flies private, though), may have had good intentions with the song — but the internet is roasting him for managing to capitalize off of a natural disaster in record time.

In fact, a quick listen to the song reveals that it's not about the wildfires, or even climate change. Some standout snippets include "Smoke in the air / the city's burnin' down / Locked in my mind, you're all I think about (mm)" and "I see it in the news, I see it in your eyes, ooh / I try to let you go, then I choke, I change my mind."

We see what you did there, Shawn.