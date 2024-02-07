Where to Shop in London, According to Highsnobiety Staff

Shopping has long been a central part of London's makeup. There is evidence that the first-ever department store opened in the city (back in 1796) and it has since become famous for having some of the best in the world — with Harrods, Selfridges, and Liberty London being the most iconic of the lot.

These famous, historic retail destinations pull droves of shoppers to the city and are always worth the visit when you're in the Big Smoke. However, there is another side to London's shopping map.

Tucked away from the hustle of Oxford Street is a vast selection of boutiques, concept stores, and local shops that offer truly unique shopping experiences.

We've asked our staff members (many of whom are based in the city) to pick out their favorite of the lot. No gatekeeping here, keep scrolling to see the shops we recommend visiting in London for vintage grails, lesser-known local talent, experimental high fashion, and much more.

UJNG

77 Redchurch Street, E2 7DJ

Highsnobiety

Jordan Victor-Harrison, Social Media Branded Content Manager: "A visually stunning boutique, hidden away in the heart of East London's Shoreditch area, I love that you can shop classic brands from Maison Margiela to Ann Demeulemeester here. However, it's specifically great for discovering some of the best independent designers from parts of Asia and Europe."

Dunno. Curated

8 Berwick Street, W1F 0PP

Jack Cook, Instagram Editor: "This shop's filled with unique vintage pieces, pushing product in a slightly different direction to most other vintage stores. It had the MF Doom Dunks on sale at one point, a shoe you hardly see anymore."

194Local

178D Brick Lane, E1 6SA

Highsnobiety

Callum Leyden, Visual Editor: "194local has (in my opinion) the best curated vintage designer pieces in East London. I’m always having to stop myself picking up another pair of Levi’s Silvertabs when I’m passing through."

Alta Store

34 Great Windmill Street, W1D 7LR

Bella Conlan, Brand Designer: "Owned by five independent designers, Alta is a great place to discover up-and-coming brands. Each month, it changes its line-up of designers to feature new names."

Waste! Store

270 Hackney Road, E2 7SJ

Highsnobiety

Bianca Bosatra, Marketing Manager: "This shop has everything you didn't know you needed, from peculiar dolls to niche zines. There's truly no saying what you're going to find inside."

twos

258 Hackney Road, E2 7SJ

Henry Levinson, Branded Content Manager: "Every time I visit London, I am always sure to carve out a few hours with no obligations to anyone other than myself. For me, no good flâner through the Big Smoke is complete sans a shopping trip, and twos is a spot I love.

Going through their selection gives the same satisfying excitement one felt as a child when digging through the wardrobe of a much cooler older sibling. Meticulously curated and effortlessly chic, twos always delivers."

Files Vintage

39 Gransden Ave, London E8 3QA

Tom Barker, Style Editor: "A vintage shop that's got it all, from rare Stoney to niche Japanese labels, the curation of vintage pieces at Files is spot on. And, even if you don't buy anything, it's worth making the trip to London Fields to just see the vast, concrete-clad space.

Goodhood

151 Curtain Road, London EC2A 3QE

Goodhood

Tora Northman, Senior TikTok Manager: "Goodhood is the perfect stop for all things streetwear, and since moving to Shoreditch, it has been my go-to spot for cute homeware, birthday presents, and inspiration in general. They’ve always got a fresh selection of items, and it’s a must-visit every time you’re in the area."

Duke's Cupboard

14 Ingestre Place, W1F 0JQ

Alex Hackett, Collaborations Manager: "Duke's Cupboard might seem like the obvious spot on a list like this but it’s honestly it’s such a staple in Soho — great curation and a local icon."

htown store

100 Shoreditch High Street, London E1 6JQ

Highsnobiety

Jordan Victor-Harrison, Social Media Branded Content Manager: "H-Town features all of my favorite London designers from the likes of JW Anderson and Martine Rose to Saul Nash and Ahluwalia. It's owned by Harry Fisher (former buyer of cult Soho store Machine-A) and the staff in-store are smoking-area-type cool who host lots of great cultural events and parties."

Aro Archive

The Warehouse, 1D Prince George Road, N16 8DL

Perri Ho, Senior Marketing Manager: "If you're interested in archive fashion, from labels such as Yohji Yamamoto, Prada, and Raf Simons, then this is a must-visit shop when in London."

Machine-A

13 Brewer Street, W1F 0RH

Will Whitworth, Retail Operations Coordinator: "The place to go for up-and-coming designers, presented alongside a curation of high-end labels, Machine-A has become an establishment in Soho."

LN-CC

LN-CC

Basement 18, Late Night Chameleon Cafe, 24 Shacklewell Lane, E8 2EZ

Gian Hammond, Content Coordinator: "LN-CC had one of the most interesting interiors around, with every room transporting you into a vastly different, experimental space. I'm excited to see what it has in store for its re-opening later this year."

END.

59 Broadwick Street, W1F 9QS

Denzel Blake, Brand and Product Copywriter: "Basically a one-stop-shop for everything new in menswear, END. has a curation that includes all of the best sneaker releases, independent labels, established luxury houses, and much more. I challenge everyone to not find something they like in its two-story, Soho outpost."