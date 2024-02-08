Sign up to never miss a drop
Where To Hunt for Rare Books in London

in DesignWords By Tom Barker
Defying the digital boom that has been slowly eating up the publishing industry for the better half of a decade, London has a strong independent bookshop scene — and new outposts are opening up regularly.

The statistics prove this, with 2023 seeing the number of independent bookshops in the U.K. hit a ten-year high. Featuring niche authors, rare vintage finds, and fledgling magazines, there are treasure troves filled with printed publications to be found across the city.

We reached out to our staff members (many of whom are based in the Big Smoke) to pick out some of their favorite bookshops to visit.

No gatekeeping here, keep scrolling to see the bookshops we recommend visiting in London. Plus, be sure to also have a browse of our favorite London shops.

Keep scrolling for the best bookshops in London (according to Highsnobiety staff)

Donlon Books

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

75 Broadway Market, E8 4PH

Liv Wigley, Senior Art Director: "It’s hard to pass by this cozy shop without stepping in to browse its regularly updated stock. Impressively hosting rare collections and tonnes of cultural theory, you’re bound to discover something new with each visit. Part of the charm is awkwardly maneuvering around people (and their dogs) on a busy Saturday."

Reference Point

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

2 Arundel St, WC2R 3DA

Courtney Allis, Senior Flagship Project Manager: "Reference Point is a library, bookshop, and bar focused on democratizing rare and inaccessible visual literature while providing a headquarters for London's creative community."

John Sandoe Books

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

10 Blacklands Terrace, SW3 2SR

Shreeya Patel, Brand Partnerships Director: "This is the type of cozy and quaint bookstore that you’d probably read about in a book. It’s been tucked away on the corner of Kings Road since 1957 and there’s always something new in the window that pulls me inside. It’s heaving with books and it all feels like a bit of a jumble, but that’s what’s perfect about it."

Photo Book Café

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

79 Leonard Street, EC2A 4QS

Abi Simm, Junior Art Director: "Photobook Cafe is one of my favorite hidden gems, it offers the perfect blend of a bookstore, library, and cafe. They also offer exhibition events, and book launches alongside their Photo Zine Club which takes place every Monday. There is lots of seating and it has a good diverse range of fashion, art, photography, and architecture books. Additionally, they serve fresh baked goods, nibbles, and excellent cocktails.

Sipping a margarita while discovering new photographers and artists. What more could you ask for?"

Gay's The Word

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

66 Marchmont St, WC1N 1AB

Harry Bainbridge, Strategy Director: "Gay’s The Word is a spot I like to take everyone when they visit London. Bloomsbury isn’t short of literary history, so it’s a fitting location for the oldest LGBTQ+ bookshop in the UK. Whether you’re looking to discover new queer fiction and non-fiction, attend local community events, or pick up some iconic 'Lesbians & Gays Support The Miners' memorabilia from the 1980s, this is well worth a visit."

Sadie Coles HQ

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

62 Kingly Street, W1B 5QN

Liv Wigley, Senior Art Director: "A contemporary art gallery in the heart of Soho, Sadie Coles is admittedly not solely a bookshop but worth the visit to experience the impressive exhibition space upstairs too. You can find the curated art book collections downstairs in the lobby but be warned, you can easily get lost in there for more time than you intended to spend."

IDEA

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

101 Wardour St, W1F 0UG

Anna Burzlaff, Director of Insights & Research: "Bookshop, independent publisher, and iconic merch-maker, IDEA is the crème de la crème of London’s rare-book scene.

Expect to find everything from vintage Yohji Yamamoto lookbooks to a 1984 book on Aussie biker culture. Up until recently, IDEA was mainly selling books through its Instagram account, along with a handful of mini shops at various Dover Street Market locations. However, in recent months IDEA opened its Wardour Street store. It’s appointment only but well worth the effort."

Climax Books

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

5 Wardour Mews, W1F 8AL

Tom Barker, Style Editor: "Founded by Isabella Burley, the former editor-in-chief of Dazed Magazine and current Chief Marketing Officer at Acne Studios, this cult-favorite online bookshop recently expanded to include an IRL shop. Inside, is a selection of rare books, videos, posters, and more with a focus on erotica, photography, and counterculture."

Kulik Selzer

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

3 Cheshire Street, E2 6ED

Jordan Victor-Harrison, Social Media Branded Content Manager: "It’s hard not to stop by Kulik Selzer when you walk past its eye-catching storefront just off Brick Lane. Pop inside and you’ll get lost looking through the owners Babette Kulik and Michael Selzer’s archive library of limited and first edition visual books ranging from fashion, music, and art plus some great decorative pieces for your living space."

Round Table Books

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Brixton Village, 73 Granville Arcade, SW9 8PS

Nina Kong, Head of Strategy: "Round Table Books is my comfort space in the middle of Brixton — I've devoured every single book co-owner Meera has recommended to me. She is a champion of POC and queer authors, particularly making sure there is a curated rotation of South and East Asian fiction to discover."

