Simone Rocha's New Crocs Solidify Her Status as the Princess of Pearls

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

If Simone Rocha is known for anything — aside from designing forward-thinking feminine collections, becoming a recently-established couturier, and being one of London’s most exciting young designers — it’s her eclectic Crocs collaborations.

Ever since the Irish designer presented her debut Crocs collection for Spring/Summer 2024, which saw a slew of Crocs dripped out with massive pearls and other shiny jewel Jibbitz, Rocha heads (as we’ve cleverly named her loyal fanbase) have been craving more opulent rubbery goodness in abundance.

And, as luck has it, on day two of London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024, Rocha showcased  her follow-up Crocs collaboration amidst a Victorian-inspired runway show, which comprised iterations on the Boulder-based footwear label’s Siren Clog, Classic Lined Clog, Crush Boot, and platformed Stomp Clog.

1 / 4
Simone Rocha

Similar to her first Crocs collaboration, Rocha embellished her signature pearls onto each silhouette, while also introducing a luxe fur texture on the Classic Lined Clog.

Each style, whilst being inherently Rocha, is a prime example of how to take an everyday silhouette in a Crocs shoe and turn it into a splendor and unapologetically high-end wearable everyday shoe.

Rocha’s second Crocs collaboration, which is set to land in stores later this year, is a far cry from her most recent show that saw her become guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier at couture week.

Rocha’s ability to chop and change from couture to ready-to-wear is perhaps what’s most impressive about the designer of late. And, if anything, is another example of why Rocha is one of the most exciting designer’s in the industry right now.

Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
