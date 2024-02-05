Palace's New Crocs Collab Is Basically Just Jibbitz

Palace is perhaps best known for its disruptive collaborations.

Whether that means designing a homeware collection with one of London’s most prestigious department stores, creating an actual motorbike alongside Gucci, or enlisting Hollywood A-Listers for its campaigns, the London skate brand has raised an eyebrow or two in its time.

Palace’s latest collaboration, though, alongside Crocs, is the complete opposite.

In fact, the forthcoming Palace x Crocs capsule is probably best described as a whole lotta nuttin', which is kinda hard to say being a Palace-ite myself.

Comprising two takes on Crocs’ Classic Clog, the Palace collaboration sees the London label’s branding adorn the heel strap and a handful of Palace Jibbitz, on what is otherwise just two pairs of plain black and white Crocs.

The Palace x Crocs collection, which launches online on February 9, is a far cry from the wavey collaboration we’ve seen from the pair in the past.

Last year the two united for a two takes on Crocs’ then-new Mellow Clog that arrived in trippy psychedelic colorways like “Brown & Bone” and “Celery”.

Back in 2022 Palace dropped some equally-as-zany Classic Clogs as a part of a three-way cycling partnership with Crocs and Rapha.

For Christmas 2021, the London skate label launched its first Crocs collaboration that comprised a stealthy pair of camo Clogs.

Sat alongside its previous Crocs collaborations, Palace’s first Clogs of 2024 are objectively dull. I mean, if it weren’t for the Palace Jibbitz and the branding on the heel, you’d be forgiven for thinking these were merely two $50.00 inline Crocs.

To be honest, if the price of Palace’s new Crocs are in-keeping with previous collabs (usually around the $70 mark), you’d probably be better off sticking with Crocs’ inline Clogs and saving yourself a few pennies.