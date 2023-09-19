Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Simone Rocha Is Jean Paul Gaultier Bound

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Fresh from showcasing her mightily-impressive Spring/Summer 2024 collection at London Fashion Week, Simone Rocha has been unveiled as the next guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture.

The Irish London-based designer — who is the daughter of fashion designer John Rocha — will become the house’s sixth guest couturier to come into the brand since Gaultier’s retirement in 2020.

Rocha follows in the footsteps of Paco Rabanne’s Julien Dossena, Haider Ackermann, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, Glenn Martens, and sacai founder Chitose Abe.

According to an Instagram post from Rocha’s account, the 37-year-old will present her guest Gaultier collection during Paris Haute Couture Week in January 2024.

Since Gaultier’s retirement, the famed French designer has invited a slew of acclaimed names to create one-off haute couture collections for his brand, each of which has either riffed on iconic Gaultier styles or reinterpreted signature moments.

Rocha, who has made quite the name for herself following the success of her eponymous brand, was one of the highlights of a revitalised LFW, with her pearly Crocs collaboration reveal of particular interest.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Denim Dreams: A Guide to Our Favorite Jeans
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Rich Paul's Mauve-alous New Balance 550s Are Here
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Levi’s 501®️ Revamp from 1901 Gets a Tour of Rene Matić’s Artist Studio
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • kapital patch jeans
    These Kapital Jeans Have Been All Around the World
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Snob Diaries: AMIRI’s Spezzatura with Sebastian Jean
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • tiffany rimowa
    EXCLUSIVE: Rimowa Found Its Tiffany Gem
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Simone Rocha Is Jean Paul Gaultier Bound
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Force For Change: Refuge Worldwide x Nike
    • Culture
    • sponsored
  • adidas/Labrum
    The Samba Has Been Given a West African Makeover
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Coco Gauff Is the Teen Titan Electrifying the Tennis World
    • Culture
  • Levi's x Crocs Collaboration
    Levi's & Crocs' Collaborative Clogs Have No Business Being This Excellent
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023