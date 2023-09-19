Simone Rocha Is Jean Paul Gaultier Bound

Fresh from showcasing her mightily-impressive Spring/Summer 2024 collection at London Fashion Week, Simone Rocha has been unveiled as the next guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture.

The Irish London-based designer — who is the daughter of fashion designer John Rocha — will become the house’s sixth guest couturier to come into the brand since Gaultier’s retirement in 2020.

Rocha follows in the footsteps of Paco Rabanne’s Julien Dossena, Haider Ackermann, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, Glenn Martens, and sacai founder Chitose Abe.

According to an Instagram post from Rocha’s account, the 37-year-old will present her guest Gaultier collection during Paris Haute Couture Week in January 2024.

Since Gaultier’s retirement, the famed French designer has invited a slew of acclaimed names to create one-off haute couture collections for his brand, each of which has either riffed on iconic Gaultier styles or reinterpreted signature moments.

Rocha, who has made quite the name for herself following the success of her eponymous brand, was one of the highlights of a revitalised LFW, with her pearly Crocs collaboration reveal of particular interest.