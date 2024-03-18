Jean Paul Gaultier’s Next Guest Couturier Has Been Revealed

Belgian designer Nicolas Di Felice has been announced as the next guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier couture.

Di Felice is currently the artistic director of French fashion house Courrèges and will present his one-off collection for Gaultier during Paris Couture Week, which is set to take place at the end of June.

The 40-year old will be the seventh guest couturier at Jean Paul Galutier after the likes of Simone Rocha, Julien Dossena, Haider Ackermann, Olivier Rousteing, Glenn Martens, and Chitose Abe.

Di Felice, who previously worked alongside Nicolas Ghesquière at Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, and Rag Simons at Dior, joined Courrèges as artistic director less than three years ago, in which time he’s rejuvenated the brand into a “buzzy celebrity favorite.”

“I find Nicolas to be bold and creative from the beginning of his career,” Gaultier told WWD. “Choosing him aligns perfectly with the idea of seeing what a designer can bring to my style.”

Di Felice, who hails from "a little village in Belgium where you couldn’t find Vogue or real fashion magazines” admitted that he couldn't wait to get started.

“I am grateful to get the chance to work with this legendary couture atelier and I cannot wait to dig into the archives," he said.

"Jean Paul was the only figure that was famous in my hometown. He was on the television; everybody would use his perfumes. He completely changed fashion and offered it to a wider audience.”