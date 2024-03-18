Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Jean Paul Gaultier’s Next Guest Couturier Has Been Revealed

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Belgian designer Nicolas Di Felice has been announced as the next guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier couture.

Di Felice is currently the artistic director of French fashion house Courrèges and will present his one-off collection for Gaultier during Paris Couture Week, which is set to take place at the end of June.

The 40-year old will be the seventh guest couturier at Jean Paul Galutier after the likes of Simone Rocha, Julien Dossena, Haider Ackermann, Olivier Rousteing, Glenn Martens, and Chitose Abe.

Di Felice, who previously worked alongside Nicolas Ghesquière at Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, and Rag Simons at Dior, joined Courrèges as artistic director less than three years ago, in which time he’s rejuvenated the brand into a “buzzy celebrity favorite.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

“I find Nicolas to be bold and creative from the beginning of his career,” Gaultier told WWD. “Choosing him aligns perfectly with the idea of seeing what a designer can bring to my style.”

Di Felice, who hails from "a little village in Belgium where you couldn’t find Vogue or real fashion magazines” admitted that he couldn't wait to get started.

“I am grateful to get the chance to work with this legendary couture atelier and I cannot wait to dig into the archives," he said.

"Jean Paul was the only figure that was famous in my hometown. He was on the television; everybody would use his perfumes. He completely changed fashion and offered it to a wider audience.”

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Our Legacy
Coach Shirt
$375
Image on Highsnobiety
Carne Bollente
Doggy Style Keychain
$30
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Behind The Scenes: A Brief History Of Costume Design From Cinema To TV Shows
    • Style
  • Simone Rocha for JPG
    Collision Couture: Jean Paul Gaultier In Conversation with Simone Rocha
    • Style
  • main image
    With All This Trompe L’Oeil, It’s Hard Knowing What Is Real
    • Style
  • Nike & sacai are joined by Jean Paul Gaultier for its latest Waffle sneaker.
    Jean Paul Gaultier, Nike & sacai Are Back on Waffle Duties
    • Sneakers
  • Taylor Swift is seen wearing vintage JPG out in New York with boyfriend Travis Kelce
    Are Vintage Designer Clothes Actually Still Cool?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • People hiking in Dolomite
    The Outdoors Are In—Dolomite Ups Its Hiking Game with Saxifraga 
    • Footwear
    • sponsored
  • merell x highsnobiety
    Merrell 1TRL x Highsnobiety: Redefine Outdoor Exploration
    • Sneakers
  • Fresh Foam X Hierro V8
    New Balance's Latest Off-Road Shoe Is Cutting Edge
    • Sneakers
  • Palace x Gap 2024.
    Palace’s Gap Collab Is for the Whole Family
    • Style
  • our legacy main
    The North Face, New Balance, & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2
    Nike ACG's Techy Trail Sneaker Got a Tasty Revamp
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024