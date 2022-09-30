Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Next Up For Jean Paul Gaultier Couture? Haider Ackermann

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Haider Ackermann has been announced as the next guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Couture collection, following his newly confirmed FILA collab.

The Colombian-born French designer – who is the creator of the now-iconic red custom halter jumpsuit worn by Timothée Chalamet at Venice Film Festival earlier this month – is the latest in a string of acclaimed names to have been invited to create a one-off haute couture collection for the brand, following Gaultier’s retirement back in 2020.

Ackermann joins Y/Project and Diesel’s Glenn Martens and Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing – both of whom showed last season – as well as Sacai’s Chitose Abe, and is expected to present his guest collection during the couture shows in Spring next year.

“I’ve always loved Haider’s work, especially on the tailoring,” said Gaultier in an interview following the announcement. “I am certain that his couture will be remarkable, and I cannot wait to discover the collection that he will present.”

Ackermann too was complimentary of his counterpart's work, describing the invitation as an “immense honor.”

“If one follows fashion, you follow Jean Paul Gaultier,” he said. “I have enormous respect for how progressive and avant-garde his work has always been. He has always pushed the envelope in culture and society as a whole, above and beyond fashion.

“To approach haute couture has always been my dream, and now being the guest of the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture house is an immense honor that I fully embrace.”

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
