No Thoughts, Just Nike's Astronomically Clean Air Max Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

An exceptionally clean Nike Air Max 90 with a question mark? The answer could only be size?.

The U.K. brand turns 25 years old this year, and for its birthday, it's collaborating with Nike on a Nike Air Max 90 sneaker.

The Air Max 90 sneaker is known for its signature layered upper, a canvas on which Nike often lets its imagination run free. This year alone, the brand has introduced AM90s mixing croc skin with tumbled leather as well as versions featuring cream denim paired with hairy suede.

size? keeps up the streak of textural drops, delivering an Air Max 90 loaded with nice materials. The shoe offers breezy leather moments, velvety suede, and even translucent details.

It's all wrapped in this cream and light grey neutrals, joined by splashes of size?'s signature bright orange, which lands on the insoles and buttery tongue.

The collaborative Air Max 90 essentially calls back to some super-classic Air Max sneakers. Specifically, the moon print and writing on the outsole draw cues from the "Mixtape Side A" and "Side B" sneakers, while the general textural look and color palette nod to the "Tongue N' Cheek" Air Max 90s by Dizzee Rascal and Ben Drury.

Either way, size?'s Air Max 90 look mighty good, and it's ready for takeoff.

After official imagery got out, size? confirmed that its Nike sneaker is indeed happening and will be "coming soon." Expect the sneakers to drop on size's website and in-store.

