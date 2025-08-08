Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Secret to Great Nike Air Maxes? A Medley of Exquisite Textures

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Just when you thought the Nike Air Max 90 couldn't get any cleaner or more textural, Nike enters the chat with the all-new "Muslin" versions.

The "Muslin" Nike Air Max 90 follows this lovely neutral color palette, joined by equally satisfying materials. Specifically, the sneaker features white knit underlays, grey hairy suede layers, and what appears to be frayed cream denim around the heel.

Wow. It's a lot of textures happening on one single sneaker model, for sure. But really, this is classic Air Max 90 territory.

The Nike model is known for its layered upper, which is often wrapped in a diverse mix of materials. This approach has been taken with both classic drops and newer iterations like the recent "Pale Ivory" pairs.

Another great thing about the Air Max 90 is its color choices. The "Muslin" is all the more proof, offering a clean and simple mix of muted colors with just a splash of bright orange.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The newest textural Air Max 90 sneakers are also expected to drop during the fall season on Nike's website, giving AM90 fans something nice for their seasonal rotations.

