Slow Steady Club Wins Mizuno's Dad Shoe Race

Just when I thought the Mizuno Wave Rider 10 peaked, Slow Steady Club enters with perhaps the cleanest take on the dad shoe yet.

You'd be forgiven for thinking Slow Steady Club's Mizuno collab was just another good-looking grey sneaker from afar. And technically, it is (it's even a three-way sneaker drop that lures in Korean accessories label Blankof).

Under the proper lighting and with a front-row seat, the Mizuno shoes from Slow Steady Club's collaboration reveals a meticulously crafted grey build. The sneaker' design features subtle grey variations, such as dark shades and icy blue-like hues, accentuating the Mizuno logo and the chunky sole.

But even more interesting is how the charming grey palette is applied to the shoe. Again, from afar, it might look like just another regular grey sneaker. But up close, one of the sneaker's sidewalls boasts a light grey, while the other is an entirely different shade.

Even the Mizuno sneaker's insoles are two different colors.

The Mizuno sneaker's attractive grey palette is further emphasized by impressive textural layers, where smooth suede and breezy mesh overlap and bring dimensionality to the shoe.

Slow Steady Club's design approach speaks directly to the retailer's Korean roots, looking to Korean monochrome art for inspiration. For the uninitiated, Korean monochrome art focuses a lot on materials to create tasteful visual effects. Sounds familiar, right?

For those eager to add Slow Steady Club's cool dad shoes to their collection, a few opportunities await. Slow Steady Club will be hosting an exhibition at its store from May 18 to May 19, where the delectable Mizuno Wave Rider 10 sneakers will be on display, ready to be admired and acquired.

Can't make it to the exhibit? Slow Steady Club's sneakers will also available to cop on Slow Steady Club's website on May 18. 1PM GMT sharp!

Mizuno's Wave Rider 10 sneaker has enjoyed plenty of excellent spins from the likes of Wood Wood and BEAMS (laceless wonders included).

But hey, I guess the old saying rings true: slow and steady (clubs) win the race. See what I did there?