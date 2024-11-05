Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
ASICS' All-New Dad Shoe Is Made for Hiking

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Fashion label U.sage and ASICS have ventured into the wilderness and come back with dad shoes made for hiking.

After linking up with Mizuno, U.sage combines geniuses with ASICS to design a "Modern Safari" collection featuring outdoorsy clothes and a seriously rugged ASICS GEL Pickax sneaker.

There's been ASICS trail sneakers before — pretty stylish ones, too — like the GEL-Terrain and even those genuinely fire GEL-Kahana Tr v4 sneakers. But nothing quite like ASICS GEL Pickax...well, sort of.

First, what the heck is a GEL Pickax? Think of it as an even tougher version of the GEL Truck, ASICS' other cushy, beefy-soled outdoor sneaker.

U.sage's ASICS GEL Pickax features a new, improved upper crafted with tastefully durable leather and ripstop nylon. The sneaker also comes with extra durable shoelaces for your adventures, whether blazing the crunchy trails or touching the city's concrete.

The GEL Pickax even borrows the GEL Truck's signature chunked-up outsole, which looks more nature-ready than ever for the U.sage collaboration.

What's more, U.sage's ASICS GEL Pickax sneaker arrives in two stunning earthy colorways: brown and khaki green.

Naturally, the fashion label has also prepared some collaborative clothing and accessories for the ASICS collaboration, including retro trucker hats and some tees.

Watch out, trails. U.sage and ASICS are coming — in style, at that.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
