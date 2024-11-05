ASICS' All-New Dad Shoe Is Made for Hiking

Fashion label U.sage and ASICS have ventured into the wilderness and come back with dad shoes made for hiking.

After linking up with Mizuno, U.sage combines geniuses with ASICS to design a "Modern Safari" collection featuring outdoorsy clothes and a seriously rugged ASICS GEL Pickax sneaker.

There's been ASICS trail sneakers before — pretty stylish ones, too — like the GEL-Terrain and even those genuinely fire GEL-Kahana Tr v4 sneakers. But nothing quite like ASICS GEL Pickax...well, sort of.

First, what the heck is a GEL Pickax? Think of it as an even tougher version of the GEL Truck, ASICS' other cushy, beefy-soled outdoor sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

U.sage's ASICS GEL Pickax features a new, improved upper crafted with tastefully durable leather and ripstop nylon. The sneaker also comes with extra durable shoelaces for your adventures, whether blazing the crunchy trails or touching the city's concrete.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The GEL Pickax even borrows the GEL Truck's signature chunked-up outsole, which looks more nature-ready than ever for the U.sage collaboration.

What's more, U.sage's ASICS GEL Pickax sneaker arrives in two stunning earthy colorways: brown and khaki green.

Naturally, the fashion label has also prepared some collaborative clothing and accessories for the ASICS collaboration, including retro trucker hats and some tees.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Watch out, trails. U.sage and ASICS are coming — in style, at that.