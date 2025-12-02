From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters in long-running collaborations — such as Nike x A Ma Maniére and adidas x Brain Dead — as well as an ASICS runner built like a leather dress shoe.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

UGG x Palace Ultra Mini Boot

UGG

Release Date: December 5

Editor's Notes: Palace's UGG shoes tend to be graphic-heavy statement pieces. So, no surprises that this laterst release comes covered in embroidered characters. But getting animation powerhouse Warner Bros for a three-part Looney Tunes-themed link-up is an unexpected twist.

Salomon XT-Whisper Holiday

Salomon

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Salomon's XT-Whisper is getting into the holiday spirit. The shoe's breathable mesh is gone and, in its place, is a rustic tartan fleece fabric. It's an old-school trail shoe slipping into something cozy for colder days.

ASICS SportStyle GEL-Kinetic SP

NAKED CPH

Release Date: December 5

Editor's Notes: Forget about breathable mesh or sleek no-sew constructions, ASICS SportStyle's newest runner has a more old-school approach to its fabrication. This is the first modern leather ASICS shoe from the stylish diffusion line.

adidas x Brain Dead x Dover Street Market Japan

Dover Street Market

Release Date: December 3

Editor's Notes: The first Brain Dead x adidas Japan sneakers, with their contrasting textures and suede flames running up the sides, were wild. This follow-up release, together with pioneering retailer Dover Street Market, is the same shoe. However, by virtue of being rendered entirely black, it's a little more wearable.

Air Jordan x A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 6 Retro

END.

Release Date: December 6

Editor's Notes: Atlanta-based retailer A Ma Maniére has been giving Nike icons luxurious makeovers for years. So, it was only a matter of time before the Air Jordan 6 got its turn. The formula remains unchanged, with upgraded materials like a buttery mauve suede and a quilted lining.

DTLR x New Balance 740 'Night Moves'

DTLR

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: The city comes alive at night. And this sneaker's reflective overlays and strong pops of color are a reflection of the energy that permeates after dark.

SHUSHU/TONG x ASICS Gel-Kinetic Fluent

ASICS

Release Date: December 5

Editor's Notes: Trust a boundary-pushing balletcore designer to deliver an unconventional balletcore shoe. SHUSHU/TONG’s latest collaboration with ASICS takes a bow, literally, placing one on a velcro strap over a silver upper, adding a soft, feminine edge to a classic runner.

