A Frilly ASICS Balletcore Sneaker Built for the Dads

In collaboration with Shanghai-based brand SHUSHU/TONG, ASICS might've out-balletcore'd the dad shoe. Or out-dad-shoe'd balletcore? Whichever way you view it, the fact of the matter is, these frilly babies fully embody two disparate sneaker trends that are proving to be persistent.

Trimmed with ruffled lace, the Japanese running expert's GEL-KINETIC FLUENT is given full Swan Lake treatment, coming in either a light or a dark version, with both blue and metallic accentuations throughout.

Still a performance-ready, fatherly mesh sneaker at heart, SHUSHU/TONG's feminine touches don't do away with the given template’s charms, but enhance them with timely quirks for a perfect symbiosis of nostalgic athleticism and internet-y babygirl aesthetics.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Launching August 24, the SHUSHU/TING x ASICS GEL-KINETIC FLUENT will cost $240, and is by far not the latter's first foray into ballerina-ish footwear territory, lest we forget those cutesy co-ops with Cecilie Bahnsen or Kiko Kostadinov.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It might, however, be ASICS’ most unabashedly camp embrace of such a style to date, even when counting its previous bow-tied link-up with the Chinese design duo.

So, better trade those jorts for tutus then, huh?

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.