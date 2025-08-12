Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
A Frilly ASICS Balletcore Sneaker Built for the Dads

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
ASICS
In collaboration with Shanghai-based brand SHUSHU/TONG, ASICS might've out-balletcore'd the dad shoe. Or out-dad-shoe'd balletcore? Whichever way you view it, the fact of the matter is, these frilly babies fully embody two disparate sneaker trends that are proving to be persistent

Trimmed with ruffled lace, the Japanese running expert's GEL-KINETIC FLUENT is given full Swan Lake treatment, coming in either a light or a dark version, with both blue and metallic accentuations throughout.

Shop ASICS x SHUSHU/TONG
Still a performance-ready, fatherly mesh sneaker at heart, SHUSHU/TONG's feminine touches don't do away with the given template’s charms, but enhance them with timely quirks for a perfect symbiosis of nostalgic athleticism and internet-y babygirl aesthetics.

Launching August 24, the SHUSHU/TING x ASICS GEL-KINETIC FLUENT will cost $240, and is by far not the latter's first foray into ballerina-ish footwear territory, lest we forget those cutesy co-ops with Cecilie Bahnsen or Kiko Kostadinov.

It might, however, be ASICS’ most unabashedly camp embrace of such a style to date, even when counting its previous bow-tied link-up with the Chinese design duo. 

So, better trade those jorts for tutus then, huh? 

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
