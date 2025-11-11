From ASICS to Vans, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters in long-running collaborations, such as END. x adidas, alongside the return of the almighty OG Air Jordan 1 Low.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

END. x adidas Tokyo

END.

Release Date: November 14

Editor's Notes: END. is having a busy year. The British fashion boutique has been celebrating its 20th anniversary through a relentless stream of collaborations with everyone from local menswear label Universal Works to the foam shoe specialists Crocs. And as we approach the end of 2025, it's not slowing down.

The END. x adidas Tokyo sneaker brings a clever football-inspired twist to a low-profile '60s runner. A black and white color scheme, inspired by END.'s local football club Newcastle United F.C., is joined by net detailing covering the base of the shoe (a reference to the net in football goals).

Converse x Vaquera Chuck Taylor All Star XHi

Converse

Release Date: November 11

Editor's Notes: Vaquera's Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers are built like sweatpants. Instead of laces, these knee-high boots come with a drawstring upper to cinch the waxed canvas upper around each leg — you know, like how sweatpants are tied around the waist. Trust a label as inventive as Vaquera to pull off such a feat.

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio MT10T

END.

Release Date: November 14

Editor's Notes: It's hard to imagine this was originally a climbing shoe. New Balance's Tokyo Design Studio, the American label’s creative lab for experimentation, has refined its techy Minimus model to create a sleek slim-shaped leather slip-on.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Nike

Release Date: November 15

Editor's Notes: The original Air Jordan is back in its original colorway. But the "Chicago" sneaker has had some updates, with Nike upgrading the materials and slightly widening the silhouette.

Vans OTW Old Skool 36 Vibram

Vans

Release Date: November 13

Editor's Notes: Skate shoes are made to be thrashed. So why not buy them that way? This distressed Old Skool sneaker is a deliberately scruffy rework of a Vans classic, created by its high-end OTW line. And if you look past all the purposefully pre-destroyed fabric, you find tasteful details like new leather accents and a slip-resistant Vibram sole.

Timberland x One Block Down Heritage 6-Inch Waterproof Boot

One Block Down

Release Date: November 13

Editor's Notes: These waterproof boots are only going to get more beautiful with age. Milanese concept store One Block Down has recreated the classic 6-Inch Timberland boot in pull-up leather, an oil-finished leather designed to develop a deep patina over time.

Finesse x ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 16

Asics

Release Date: November 14

Editor's Notes: True to its name, Australia's leading female sneaker boutique, Finesse, has transformed ASICS' retro runner with finesse. The retailer's interventions are simple, really, covering the sporty sneaker in a clean sandy beige hue with black overlays.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.