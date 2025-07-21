Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
adidas’ Flattest, Finest Sneaker Is Literally in Full Bloom

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Adidas
Embroidered with a variation of colorful blossoms, adidas’ Tokyo Floral Pack sees a sleek sneaker in full bloom, quite literally.

These Tokyo shoes may not be the flowers Miley Cyrus said to buy on one's own, nor are florals like these any more groundbreaking in summer than they are in spring. In this case, however, they rank amongst the cooler releases of summer footwear this season, what with all the $700 flip flops stealing most of the show. 

Available with either a black or a white colorway, adidas’ slender Tokyo shoe slots perfectly into what is the lasting momentum of skinny sneakers.

It adds a welcome folksy and textural twist to the equation for something slightly left-field (and toe-encasing, thankfully).

The original adidas Tokyo sneaker was first introduced in the 1960s as an Olympic track shoe for Team Japan but has made a quiet comeback in the wake of the Samba and Gazelle's ongoing successes.

It's the perfect, less-saturated alternative to the aforementioned shoe, even more so with these new whimsical details.

Priced at $90 on adidas’ website, the fabric-trimmed leather adidas Tokyo Floral sneakers are perhaps on the more expensive side given their scale and as far as regular ol’ bouquets are concerned. But at least these won't wilt.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
