From Nike to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — Nike x NIGO and Salomon x MM6 Maison Margiela — as well as an avant-garde take on an oversized Air Max sneaker.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Nike x Levi's x NIGO Air Force 3

Nike

Release Date: October 16

Editor's Notes: NIGO's obsession with Nike's sleeper hit Air Force is contagious. So contagious that for his latest take on the retro basketball shoe, Levi's joined the fun.

As you've likely guessed, denim is involved. Faded panels of Levi’s denim, lightwashed as though thoroughly pre-worn, make up the underlays of this collaborative Air Force 3 sneaker.

Toga x ASICS Gel-Cumulus 16 TG

Asics

Release Date: October 17

Editor's Notes: Using ASICS' Gel Cumulus dad shoe as a canvas, this eclectic sneaker features a body crafted from suede and synthetic leather overlays, a double set of laces, and metal eyelets with Western-inspired detailing.

Nike Air Max 1000

Nike

Release Date: Available exclusively through a raffle opening on October 16 on Zellerfeld's website. Winners will be notified on October 21.

Editor's Notes: When it launched in 1987, Nike's line of Air Max sneakers was far ahead of its time. Decades later, the Air Max 1000 is its most futuristic model yet.

Fully 3D-printed by global footwear innovator Zellerfed, this sneaker sold out almost instantly on launch day earlier this year. Now, the ineffable, laceless piece of footwear makes a comeback in an all-new lilac colorway.

adidas x Thug Club Superstar Boot Luxe

adidas

Release Date: October 20

Editor's Notes: A hard shell toe is an essential feature on any adidas Superstar sneaker. At the hands of Korean streetwear label Thug Club, that distinctive front end gets thoroughly exaggerated.

Nike x KNWLS Air Max Muse Sneakers

END.

Release Date: October 23

Editor's Notes: “We wanted to create a completely new silhouette, something that felt like a cross between a dress shoe and a sports shoe,” the duo behind London label KNWLS, Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault, recently told Highsnobiety. With this Air Max Muse shoe, they certainly achieved something new.

The duo devised a sculptural, avant-garde take on the bulky Air Max Muse, adding volume and alien-like contours to an already enlarged, obscure silhouette. The result? Hard to put into words, but undeniably intriguing.

Salomon x MM6 Maison Margiela XT-MM6

Salomon

Release Date: October 16

Editor's Notes: Outdoor pioneer Salomon and the enigmatic Maison Margiela are becoming quite the duo. Last year, they debuted a full ready-to-wear line, and this year they're launching an exclusive Margiela sneaker model, the Salomon XT-MM6.

Nike x Stüssy Baltoro

Nike

Release Date: October 17

Editor's Notes: The Baltoro, a hybrid sneaker-boot, first appeared in the ’90s as a hybrid shoe for both steep trails and city streets. The reborn Baltoro, created in collaboration with Stüssy, is a different beast, trading some of its hardcore mountaineering features for a lower-cut, premium smooth leather finish.

