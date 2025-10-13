adidas & Thug Club's Tracksuits Are Medieval. The Shoes? Military-Grade

You never quite know what you're getting with Thug Club. Sometimes the Korean streetwear label is collaborating on enormous horn-wielding boots, other times it's proposing a new uniform for cowboys or artfully distressing time-honored American workwear.

Whatever it is, you can rest assured Thug Club has something subversive up its sleeve. Thug Club's first full adidas collection to be released globally? Well, that’s no different.

The duo has reunited, fresh from a sell-out Korea exclusive capsule earlier this year, to create tracksuits for medieval fencers combined with a stylish remake of a tactical boot regularly worn by SWAT teams.

adidas 1 / 14

It’s an eclectic mix of inspirations, and it’s therefore classic Thug Club.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The medieval fencing theme is most clearly seen in three-striped adidas track tops. One jacket, when entirely zipped up, becomes a face-covering mask with a bevy of small eyelets for seeing out of, a reinterpretation of fencing masks. Meanwhile, the other jacket's silver fabric and asymmetric zipper take cues from classic fencing jackets.

But this sword-fighting theme doesn’t extend down to the shoes. In that department, you find luxe adidas Superstar sneakers with an exaggerated deep-ridged shell-toe (a carryover detail from the duo’s previous drop) as well as rugged GSG9 tactical boots reimagined through an asymmetric toe cap and overdyed suede material.

adidas 1 / 11

This eclectic collection of designs, releasing October 20 via adidas’ website, is a mark of just how saleable Thug Club has become.

What was a few years ago a grungey breakout indie label, has become a world-renowned streetwear fixture. And adidas has recognized that.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The German sportswear giant is no longer restricting Thug Club to local Korea-exclusive collaborations, it’s now taking this partnership worldwide.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.