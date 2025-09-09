From adidas to Salomon, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — adidas x Wales Bonner and New Balance x END. — as well as the arrival of a bizarrely bow-tied trail shoe.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

adidas Italia '60s Made In Italy

adidas

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: adidas sneakers don't get much more luxe than these Italian-made and (faux) ostrich leather Italia ’60s. And that's reflected in the $400 price tag.

New Balance 1906L

Highsnobiety

Release Date: September 10

Editor's Notes: New Balance will not slow down with the sneaker-loafers. I'm starting to lose count of how many times this hybrid sneaker has been reinvented over the past 12 months. Next up for the American sportswear giant? An all-black base punctuated with metallic gemstone blue detailing.

Nike Air Max 95 QS YGO Joey

Nike

Release Date: September 12

Editor's Notes: This sneaker has, until now, been fictional. Worn by Joey Wheeler in the original Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series, this Air Max 95 is transcending its storybook origins and arriving IRL.

New Balance 2010 Presented by END.

END.

Release Date: September 12

Editor's Notes: British retailer END. is the only place you can get this understated new sneaker model in a tasteful blend of beige and greys that New Balance calls "Moonbeam."

adidas x Wales Bonner Jabbar Shoes

adidas

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: adidas x Wales Bonner is back! A perpetual source of brilliant footwear, the duo's latest release sees a classic adidas basketball shoe wrapped in a thick layer of soft purple suede.

Salomon Speedcross 3 Satin

Salomon

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: When Salomon's Speedcross 3 was released in 2011, it was a technologically advanced trail sneaker enjoyed exclusively by the running community. Who would've guessed that by 2025 it would be sporting soft satin fabric and come with a cutesy bow on top?

adidas x Human Race Evo SL

END.

Release Date: September 13

Editor's Notes: You've probably seen the adidas x Human Race Evo SL sneaker before, even if you don't realise it. Last year, Pharrell debuted the sneaker with the world watching as he carried the torch for the 2024 Olympics. It's only taken until the following summer before you can get your hands on the co-branded running shoes.

