Nike Air Max? No, This Ruggedly Handsome Sneaker Is a Nike Air Muscle

In the niche world of anime and sneaker crossovers, few moments live up to Joey Wheeler rocking Air Max 95s in the original Yu-Gi-Oh! series.

Wheeler wasn’t the series’ chosen hero, he didn’t have the flashiest cards, but he had the kind of scrappy underdog energy (and bubble-loaded Nike sneakers) that fans connected with instantly.

Now, more than two decades later, Nike is bringing that fictional drip IRL with the Air Max 95 QS YGO.

This special-edition Nike Air Max 95 meticulously recreates the shoes as they appeared in the anime. Shades of blue run across the signature wavy paneling, with lace loops matching the animated design. A neon Air unit and “aimuscle” tongue badge complete the tribute.

Thankfully, though, Nike didn’t stop at footwear.

Each pair of Nike Air Max 95s arrives with an official playable Nike x Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards, a first for KONAMI collaborations, plus an apparel capsule that leans into Yu-Gi-Oh! lore. The clothes include a Domino High School varsity-inspired Destroyer jacket, heavyweight tees, and graphics of Joey’s beloved Red-Eyes Black Dragon.

“We didn’t invent this lore: It was born organically from the community. Through our partnership with KONAMI, we wanted to show love to longtime fans and inspire the next generation by bringing a beloved mythical story to life through design with these special Air Max 95s and a limited apparel collection,” says Dave Vericker, a senior director at Nike.

While this blue-hued sneaker will be hitting shelves on September 12 at Nike's website, a grayscale “Jonouchi” edition shoe will be a Japan-exclusive. Both Air Max shoes come in custom packaging worthy of any duelist’s deck.

For collectors and duelists alike, it’s game on.

