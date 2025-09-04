Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sneakers So Soft, So Wales Bonner

Written by Tom Barker in Style
adidas
1 / 2

First came Samba football (sorry, soccer) sneakers, then it was record-breaking running shoes, and now Wales Bonner has moved on to basketball. 

adidas x Wales Bonner is mining a new part of the German sportswear giant's heritage, creating its typical breed of luxurious and brilliantly detailed wearables along the way. 

Shop adidas

For Fall/Winter 2025, hall of fame basketballer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the inspiration. So naturally, his signature Jabbar sneaker makes an appearance. 

Dressed in deep purple with white and gold detailing, the shoe’s colors are pulled from the two teams Jabbar played for, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers. But as with all Wales Bonner x adidas sneakers, this is more than just a tasteful colorway, it's also a study in extravagant materials.

adidas
1 / 3

A thick layer of soft purple suede covers the sneaker overlaid by adidas’ three stripe branding in (faux) crocodile leather, a callback to previous Samba collaborations, and gold-stamped branding completes the look. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

No shiny glitter or hairy animal fur this time, just a tastefully elevated adidas classic from a collaboration whose influence can be felt across the sneaker industry.

A full Wales Bonner x adidas basketball ensemble, including an oversized off-white tracksuit and knitted basketball shorts, is available to shop now from Wales Bonner’s website alongside the Jabbar sneakers. On September 8, the collection launches globally via adidas’ website.   

