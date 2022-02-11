Snow Peak's Field Suite Spa in Japan is Holiday Goals

Snow Peak's headquarters are about to get a serious upgrade with the opening of the Field Suite Spa in Niigata, Japan.

Holiday goals – that's the best way to describe the latest project coming out of Snow Peak. If its dedication to the luxe camping lifestyle and provision of top-tier equipment wasn't enough to draw you towards nature, the opening of the newly erected Field Suite Spa undoubtedly will.

Conceived, developed, and built to encourage people to immerse themselves in nature while showcasing the rejuvenating qualities of the natural world, the spa resort adds a new depth of character and experience to the brand's newly expanded Japanese headquarters.

Situated amongst mountains, forests, and streams in Japan's Shimoda area of Sanjo City, the location offers a campfield, restaurant, and baths centered around a hot spring facility. Honestly, nothing quite says basking in nature's beauty like a hot dip gazing upon a Japanese mountain range.

This facility's extension has been designed by minimalist Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. Given his penance for working with natural materials that complement and work in harmony with the surrounding natural environment, he perfectly compliments Snow Peak's style.

Speaking on the development, SP's CEO, Lisa Yamai said: “by experiencing the warm natural hot springs that are born from the great outdoors, we can see that our lives are based on nature when we look back on our daily lives. I hope it will give you an opportunity to remember.”

The new Field Suite Spa is set to open this April. While you wait for it to open its door, take a look at Snow Peak's Spring/Summer 2022 collection.