Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Snow Peak's Field Suite Spa in Japan is Holiday Goals

Written by Sam Cole in Culture
Snow Peak
1 / 6

Snow Peak's headquarters are about to get a serious upgrade with the opening of the Field Suite Spa in Niigata, Japan.

Holiday goals – that's the best way to describe the latest project coming out of Snow Peak. If its dedication to the luxe camping lifestyle and provision of top-tier equipment wasn't enough to draw you towards nature, the opening of the newly erected Field Suite Spa undoubtedly will.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Conceived, developed, and built to encourage people to immerse themselves in nature while showcasing the rejuvenating qualities of the natural world, the spa resort adds a new depth of character and experience to the brand's newly expanded Japanese headquarters.

Situated amongst mountains, forests, and streams in Japan's Shimoda area of Sanjo City, the location offers a campfield, restaurant, and baths centered around a hot spring facility. Honestly, nothing quite says basking in nature's beauty like a hot dip gazing upon a Japanese mountain range.

This facility's extension has been designed by minimalist Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. Given his penance for working with natural materials that complement and work in harmony with the surrounding natural environment, he perfectly compliments Snow Peak's style.

Speaking on the development, SP's CEO, Lisa Yamai said: “by experiencing the warm natural hot springs that are born from the great outdoors, we can see that our lives are based on nature when we look back on our daily lives. I hope it will give you an opportunity to remember.”

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The new Field Suite Spa is set to open this April. While you wait for it to open its door, take a look at Snow Peak's Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPDetroit Jacket Dusty Hamilton Brown
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosPerey Velcro Strap Sneakers White
$330.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Blacked-Out New Balances Aren't as Basic as You Think
  • Craving Color? These 8 Nike Field Generals Will Spice Up Your Palette
  • See How Five Style Experts Wear the Nike Field General
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • These Are Niche Perfume Brands You Need to Know in Spring 2025
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now