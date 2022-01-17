Snow Peak is "Living Without Boundaries" for SS22

Snow Peak has a knack for storytelling, breathing life into its seasonal collections through real people that inspire them – Spring/Summer 2022's lookbook, titled "Living Without Boundaries," is no different.

What's most interesting about Snow Peak is its commitment to a lifestyle. It's more than clothes, accessories, or tents; it's about striking a balance with city life and nature, putting ourselves at the center of that balance, and having all of the right tools to make sure it's a comfortable (and stylish) experience.

This way of life is the driving force not only of its collections, from a product basis, but from the messaging and visuals it uses to communicate them with its audience. Lookbooks – as is the case once again for Spring/Summer 2022 – frame the narratives of those that live the lifestyle that Snow Peak commits to, blending style and purpose, form and function.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As was true for Fall/Winter 2021, SS22 follows a character, in this case being Mr. Yuichiro Wakamatsu, a mandarin orange farmer.

In highlighting how Yuichiro has lived within the heart of the city as an avid skateboarder and at once with nature as a farmer, Snow Peak highlights the comfortability and adaptability of its products, regardless of setting, without sacrificing aesthetic or function.

From a product perspective, the collection features a new range of technical lightweight packable rainwear and quick-drying garments that are perfect for the seasonal transition, alongside the relaxed-fitting Light Mountain Cloth garments for day-to-day wear.

SS22's apparel feels somewhat more experimental than previous entries, thanks to the application of pattern across several pieces, as well as bright pops of orange, which are a distinctly bold contrast to the brand's usual military palette.

You can shop the extensive Snow Peak Spring/Summer 2022 "Living Without Boundaries" collection online now.