Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

'The Face Is a Poem': Haider Ackermann Enters Beauty With Augustinus Bader

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Haider Ackermann knows a thing or two about skin. After all, he's in the business of fashion, an industry intimately acquainted with the human form. The designer, revered for his draping skills, engineers an ecosystem of stitches, tucks, and pleats that transforms the body into something supernatural, sylph-like.

Now, Ackermann is cutting right to the chase, focusing on what lies beneath his signature silks and leathers. Instead of draped gowns and tailored jackets, Ackermann has designed a custom bottle for skincare brand Augustinus Bader, favored by fashion folk like Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber.

Charles Rosier, Augustinus Bader's CEO, met Ackermann through a mutual friend, none other than the late Azzedine Alaïa. "We have a lot of common people in our communities," Rosier says of Ackermann. "People who admire Haider, they use our product." He motions to the brand's hero offering, The Rich Cream, a $280 concoction born of founder Dr. Augustinus Bader's three decades-worth of research on stem cells and their role in wound-healing.

Dr. Bader's work in regenerative medicine touched something in Ackermann, who describes the act of healing as "the most beautiful gesture." The collaboration was also an opportunity for Ackermann to extend his sartorial oeuvre in a novel way. "When I talk about clothes, I'm talking about covering a body, about covering skin," he says. "Now we're going straight to the point. Human skin is the most intimate thing that we are confronted [with] every day — our imperfection, our wrinkles, our happiness, our sadness. I mean, the face is a whole poem."

Several Augustinus Bader products are refillable, including The Rich Cream, which comes housed in a regal "Bader Blue" tube topped with a bronze cap. Ackermann's twist on the bottle is a full metal jacket, silver as a nod to the mirror. "Your reflection... that's what you want to take everywhere," he says.

Bader Blue, a status symbol in-and-of itself, isn't completely absent. It appears in the form of Ackermann's signature, scrawled lengthwise across the shiny vessel. For devotees of both brands, the bottle is a keepsake. Rosier hopes it will also function as a mood-booster, a reminder to savor the simple act of applying moisturizer.

It's no secret that fashion is cashing in on the beauty boom. Prada recently resurrected its skincare line, while Paco Rabanne entered cosmetics with a collection of Space Age-y makeup. Kering, the luxury conglomerate that owns Gucci and Balenciaga, established its own in-house beatuy division, Kering Beauté.

Ackermann won't be following in their footsteps. "We all have our different worlds, and I think we have to respect each other's worlds," he says — clothing is his lane; skincare is Bader's. For Ackermann, collaboration is more attractive than launching an in-house line. "I'm not interested in that, to be honest."

Ackermann is also adamant that his collaboration with Bader is the result of organic connection, rather than a carefully mapped out marketing plan. "Nothing has been calculated. It's just two people finding [each other] and wanting to take the same path," he says. "I talk about it very romantically, but it's true. People are not going to be surprised that we did this together, because it all makes sense."

Haider Ackermann x Augustinus Bader launches online on October 4.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    TikToker Noen Eubanks Is the Face of Gen Z Beauty
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Meditations on Scent With Andreas Keller, the Socrates of Smell
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Prada Was Plotting Makeup & Skincare All Along
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    When Heritage Meets Hip-Hop: Enter The World of Ballantine's x RZA
    • Art & Design
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Summer Vibrations: This Season’s Hottest Accessory
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Peter Do's Helmut Lang staff wear matching black Helmut Lang coats
    Peter Do Does Helmut Lang, But Not As You Know It
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Be It Tennis or Sneakers, Coco Gauff Is the Main Character
    • Culture
  • nike snkrs day 2023
    Here's What's Going Down on Nike SNKRS Day 2023
    • Sneakers
  • nike jordan holiday 2023 retro
    Seasons Greetings from Jordan's Holiday 2023 Retro Lineup
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    White Claw x TOMBOGO Is A Refreshing Take On Functional Fashion
    • Accessories
    • sponsored
  • newjeans levi's
    EXCLUSIVE: NewJeans Made Levi's Its New Jeans
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023