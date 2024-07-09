Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Kader Sylla Returns With Another Mighty adidas Samba Skate Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

What's better than a regular adidas Samba? An adidas Samba sneaker made skate-ready by rider Kader Sylla (again).

Earlier this year, the American skateboarder blessed the streets with an adidas Samba sneaker crafted specifically with skaters in mind. On top of a reinforced toe box and cupsole packed with maximum grip, Kader's Samba presented a rather tasteful look complete with suede and leather.

Kader's latest Samba sneaker is but another standout based on these supposed early looks.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In alleged samples, the skate-fied Samba sneaker wears what looks like varying brown suede textures, some panels slightly fuzzy and others extra creamy and smooth.

Buttery leather again informs the Samba's interior, now painted in a bright orange shade and joined by a seemingly comfy mesh insole stamped with dual branding.

Moreover, Kader's Samba sneaker features a flappy long tongue, cleverly bringing Samba's soccer roots into this skate shoe collaboration. After Wales Bonner and size?'s projects (and even Nike), it's undoubtedly the year of long-tongue action.

Regarding final touches, Kader's Samba sneaker sees unique reimagined Three-Stripes land on the sidewalls next to the skater's name in gold.

There's a buzz in the air about the potential release of Kader's adidas Samba sneakers. They're currently just samples, but they could soon hit the shelves. Hopefully.

Fingers crossed. Kader's Sambas are too good to be kept in the vault.

Shop adidas Samba
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • adidas' Scrumptious Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is a Butter-Soft Treat
  • adidas’ Italian Sneaker Looks Best in a Canadian Tuxedo
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now