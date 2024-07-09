Kader Sylla Returns With Another Mighty adidas Samba Skate Shoe

What's better than a regular adidas Samba? An adidas Samba sneaker made skate-ready by rider Kader Sylla (again).

Earlier this year, the American skateboarder blessed the streets with an adidas Samba sneaker crafted specifically with skaters in mind. On top of a reinforced toe box and cupsole packed with maximum grip, Kader's Samba presented a rather tasteful look complete with suede and leather.

Kader's latest Samba sneaker is but another standout based on these supposed early looks.

In alleged samples, the skate-fied Samba sneaker wears what looks like varying brown suede textures, some panels slightly fuzzy and others extra creamy and smooth.

Buttery leather again informs the Samba's interior, now painted in a bright orange shade and joined by a seemingly comfy mesh insole stamped with dual branding.

Moreover, Kader's Samba sneaker features a flappy long tongue, cleverly bringing Samba's soccer roots into this skate shoe collaboration. After Wales Bonner and size?'s projects (and even Nike), it's undoubtedly the year of long-tongue action.

Regarding final touches, Kader's Samba sneaker sees unique reimagined Three-Stripes land on the sidewalls next to the skater's name in gold.

There's a buzz in the air about the potential release of Kader's adidas Samba sneakers. They're currently just samples, but they could soon hit the shelves. Hopefully.

Fingers crossed. Kader's Sambas are too good to be kept in the vault.