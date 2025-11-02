An Existential Upgrade for Vans’ Best Skate Shoe

Vans isn't just making sneakers, it's making time capsules. In collaboration with Ohio-based sneaker retailer Sole Classics, Vans created a wavy LX Old Skool 36 shoe inspired by the passage and exploration of time.

The "Do Not Open Until" sneaker features a multi-colored Jazz Stripe set atop a deep blue upper that gives the sneaker a luxe feel.

The LX Old Skool 36 is a premium version of Vans' classic Old Skool sneaker. Available on the Sole Classics website for $135, the "Do Not Open Until" LX Old Skool 36 sneaker has higher sidewalls, a slimmer toe box and features more premium materials, hence that textured leather upper.

These elegant upgrades make the LX Old Skool 36 the perfect launchpad for Sole Classics' explorative creative notions.

What better way to ponder the passage of time than with a wearable time capsule that just so happens to be a sublime version of Vans' best skate shoe?

Described by Sole Classics as "a reminder to disrupt the routine, reconnect with what makes you, you, and leave something behind worth remembering," the "Do Not Open Until" sneaker is like a wearable time capsule, designed to remind wearers to live a life worth looking back on.

Quite existential for a sneaker, but it's still an extremely good-looking luxe leather shoe that ever so slightly disrupts the shoe’s existing skate style without abandoning it completely.

