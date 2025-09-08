Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Even With Delicate Ribbons, Vans' Sneakers Skate Hard

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 5

Vans debuts “The Old Skool Ribbon,” a trio of Vans Old Skool sneakers adding a soft edge to the staple skate shoe.

As the name suggests, these are skate shoes finished with a ribbon. Each pair has the option of delicate ribbons as laces, the type you’d expect atop a gift. 

Shop Vans

It’s a simple trick, really, but the end effect changes the vibe of this time-honored sneaker model drastically, softening a design built for kickflips through a cute final touch.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Alongside the unconventional laces, high-pile textured suede wraps the entire upper of the sneaker trio.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Colorways include light pink with a navy jazz stripe, light brown with pale-pink accents, and deep indigo with hot-pink contrast.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The girlification of sneakers is very real. The narrative around the traditionally masculine sneaker space is shifting, spearheaded by designers like METAGIRL who create hyper-feminine art objects from footwear and evidenced by searches for ballet sneakers going through the roof.

These ribbon-embellished sneakers, available now on Vans’ Japanese website for $70, feed into that shift. It's a skate shoe embracing its softer, feminine side.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

OttolingerDipped Pearl Necklace
$285.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Nicely Faded Leather Vans Are Top-Tier Skate Shoes
  • A Beautiful Tweed "Chanel" Vans Skate Shoe Enters the Chat
  • *The* Iconic Vans Skate Shoe Is Looking Expensive (& Breezy)
  • This Gorgeously Textured Skate Shoe Is Vans' Idea of a Trail Sneaker
  • This Top-Tier Color-Blocked Vans Skate Shoe Is a Straight-Up Gem
What To Read Next
  • One of Menswear's Most Modest Modern Masters Slides Out From the Shadows
  • Even With Delicate Ribbons, Vans' Sneakers Skate Hard
  • A Surprisingly Techy & Literally Fresh New Balance Dad Shoe
  • Game Recognize Game: On & Highsnobiety Champion Winners of Every Kind
  • Why Armani Will Live Forever
  • Nike's Most Utilitarian Dad Shoe Goes Extra Stealthy
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now