Even With Delicate Ribbons, Vans' Sneakers Skate Hard

Vans debuts “The Old Skool Ribbon,” a trio of Vans Old Skool sneakers adding a soft edge to the staple skate shoe.

As the name suggests, these are skate shoes finished with a ribbon. Each pair has the option of delicate ribbons as laces, the type you’d expect atop a gift.

It’s a simple trick, really, but the end effect changes the vibe of this time-honored sneaker model drastically, softening a design built for kickflips through a cute final touch.

Alongside the unconventional laces, high-pile textured suede wraps the entire upper of the sneaker trio.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Colorways include light pink with a navy jazz stripe, light brown with pale-pink accents, and deep indigo with hot-pink contrast.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The girlification of sneakers is very real. The narrative around the traditionally masculine sneaker space is shifting, spearheaded by designers like METAGIRL who create hyper-feminine art objects from footwear and evidenced by searches for ballet sneakers going through the roof.

These ribbon-embellished sneakers, available now on Vans’ Japanese website for $70, feed into that shift. It's a skate shoe embracing its softer, feminine side.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.