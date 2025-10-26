Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
In the Land of Dogs, Monsters, & Luxe Vans

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's an UNDERCOVER world, and we're just living it alongside the dogs, monsters, and luxe Vans skate shoes.

Jun Takahashi's fashion label returns with a new Vans OTW collaboration, featuring scary yet adorable Old Skool and Era 95 sneakers. And with Vans' high-end line involved, expect top-tier craftsmanship.

The newest Vans linkup brings together two Takahashi favorites, his dog and artist Joseph Baqué. The Era 95 sneaker features embroidered Jack Russell Terriers, drawn by Takahashi and inspired by the designer's own tail-wagging best friend.

On the other hand, the collaborative Old Skool features Baqué's half monster, half human creatures.

After he died in 1967, Baqué's work would be locked and sealed from the public for 40 years.

Following an exhibit in 2007, Baqué's monsters are once again getting recognition through UNDERCOVER's Vans collaboration (the brand's Fall/Winter 2025 clothes, too).

The latest certainly isn't the first edgy Vans skate shoe from UNDERCOVER. The brand once made "anarchic" sneakers with the skateboarding brand. And next season only promises more beautiful chaos from the two minds.

In the meantime, UNDERCOVER's FW25 Vans collab is scheduled to release on October 29 on Vans' website, with the shoes ranging between $120 and $135.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
