SOPHNET. x Gramicci Does Less, Better

Written by Sam Cole
SOPHNET.
If you're looking to ditch the logos and reveal your inner minimalist, SOPHNET. x Gramicci might just be your new uniform.

Let's face it, a lot of modern collaborations can be pretty overwhelming. Some are straight-up bizarre (all eyes on you, Skittles x Supreme), and some go a bit too heavy on the logomania, if you ask me. What constitutes "too much" is personal, but if the current state of streetwear is anything to go by, less really is more.

Minimalism is a difficult thing to master. Too little in the way of design, and it's underwhelming – too much, and the concept is lost altogether.

Hirofumi Kiyonaga's Japanese label SOPHNET. has worked on mastering the craft since its founding in 1998, and so far, it's been pretty successful.

Focused on what could be described as a contemporary uniform, the label has maintained a close focus on classic silhouettes and everyday staples, usually in its trademark navy hue. Not a brand to boil its designs down to a complete reduction, fun elements in the place of bandana print details are commonplace throughout its product armory.

SOPHNET.'s collaboration with outdoor lifestyle brand Gramicci adds welcome additions to the everyday uniform, executing the idea of less is more with finesse.

The resulting collection is concise, consisting of seven total pieces – outerwear, pants, and shirting. Each comes in an essential palette of black, blue, and white, balancing outdoor lifestyle pieces with a chic design language. SOPHNET.'s scorpion logo is the sole small bit of branding.

SOPHNET. x Gramicci is available online now and you can check out even more Gramicci styles below — summer ain't over just yet.

GramicciTie Dye G-Shorts Rainbow
Highsnobiety x GramicciCap
GramicciShorts
