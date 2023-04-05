Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Will Blow Your Mind

Written by Sam Cole in Culture

Hungry for your next dose of Spider-Man action? Look no further – things are finally gearing up toward the launch of the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and with the arrival of the animated movie's second full-length trailer, it's clear that fans are in for a wild ride.

If you haven't already seen Sony's 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, let me tell you; you're missing out. Widely regarded as one of, if not the best web-head movie ever made, the film is celebrated for its patented animation style, incredible soundtrack, stellar plot, characters, and, of course, its physical Nike Air Jordan 1 collaboration – of which there's another on the way.

It's a must-see, one that has left fans hungry for more ever since landing on our screens five years ago.

Thanks to the film's enormous global success and praiseful critic and fan reviews – which saw it sweep an Academy Awards and two BAFTAs – a second (and third) were commissioned.

The sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, is a mere two months away, and the second trailer has really peaked anticipation.

From the onset, the trailer makes true to the film's promise of a multiverse-spanning adventure that riffs on countless characters from the Spider-Verse comics, introducing beloved Spider-Man, Woman, and animal variants, each unique in animation style and voices from a class line-up of actors.

Within the trailer, we get glimpses of Spider-Gwen, Issa Rae's Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya's Spider-Punk, Hailee Steinfeld's Ghost-Spider, and plenty more.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's growingly intense Multiverse Saga will note a mention of Tom Holland's shenanigans in Spider-Man: No Way Home, promising a level of fanfare beyond our wildest imaginations.

Have no doubt; with this movie, we're in for a wild ride. It's best you buckle up.

