Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Will Blow Your Mind

Hungry for your next dose of Spider-Man action? Look no further – things are finally gearing up toward the launch of the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and with the arrival of the animated movie's second full-length trailer, it's clear that fans are in for a wild ride.

If you haven't already seen Sony's 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, let me tell you; you're missing out. Widely regarded as one of, if not the best web-head movie ever made, the film is celebrated for its patented animation style, incredible soundtrack, stellar plot, characters, and, of course, its physical Nike Air Jordan 1 collaboration – of which there's another on the way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

It's a must-see, one that has left fans hungry for more ever since landing on our screens five years ago.

Thanks to the film's enormous global success and praiseful critic and fan reviews – which saw it sweep an Academy Awards and two BAFTAs – a second (and third) were commissioned.

The sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, is a mere two months away, and the second trailer has really peaked anticipation.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

From the onset, the trailer makes true to the film's promise of a multiverse-spanning adventure that riffs on countless characters from the Spider-Verse comics, introducing beloved Spider-Man, Woman, and animal variants, each unique in animation style and voices from a class line-up of actors.

Within the trailer, we get glimpses of Spider-Gwen, Issa Rae's Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya's Spider-Punk, Hailee Steinfeld's Ghost-Spider, and plenty more.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's growingly intense Multiverse Saga will note a mention of Tom Holland's shenanigans in Spider-Man: No Way Home, promising a level of fanfare beyond our wildest imaginations.

Have no doubt; with this movie, we're in for a wild ride. It's best you buckle up.