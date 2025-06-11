Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Central Cee Will Only Dress Like Central Cee (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Central Cee is specific about what he wears. As he tells me during a short email exchange about his signature style, “Clothes are like your skin. You can’t let anyone else choose your skin.”

His distinct style is an eclectic mix of UK tracksuit culture heavily dosed with luxury luggage and the occasional Labubu, an approach that Cee has been developing for years. Even if given the chance to swap wardrobes with anyone (dead or alive), he tells me he’s unwilling to trade.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

When we speak, the most-streamed rapper in the United Kingdom is fresh from performing in Manchester, taking the stage in an all-black Nike Tech Fleece sweat suit, Nike’s new “Mandarin” Air Max 95 shoes, and two diamond-encrusted chains spelling out his catchphrase, “Live Yours.”

It’s a variation of an outfit he's worn countless times, a uniform synonymous with Central Cee as a public figure. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And though debates about Cench’s influence on demand for Tech Fleeces are ongoing, his love of a comfortable tracksuit is undeniable. 

He was performing in JD Sport’s new Manchester store, its biggest-ever outpost, and when I asked him what items caught his eye in this sprawling 41,000 square feet sportswear emporium, his answer is amusingly predictable: “[I’ve] got to check for the new Nike Techs.”

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Rare is the moment when you're not catching Central Cee wearing either a two-piece tracksuit from Nike or his label SYNA World. He’s even blended the two together, launching a limited-edition Nike x SYNA Tech Fleece last year alongside collaborative Air Max 95s. “That [sneaker’s a piece of] heritage, especially for the UK,” he says. 

“I’ve always had a vision for how I wanted to present myself, from music to clothes,” the 27-year-old rapper says. “I grew up in tracksuits and trainers, that whole culture. So SYNA felt like just putting my stamp on something I already live in.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That’s not to say he’s unwilling to experiment beyond tracksuits, however.

Earlier this year, he attended the Met Gala wearing an all-black suit custom-made by Jacquemus in apparent contradiction to his own lyrics: “I ain't puttin’ no suit and tie on, I turned down the Met Gala,” Cee rapped on the 2023 track Our 25th Birthday. It was even a stark contrast to the tracksuits he’s opted to wear on other red carpets.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But things have changed for Cee. Slightly. Amidst the forest of fleece, he'll occasionally find room for trompe l'oeil Acne Studios jeans or cardigans from Japanese label KAPITAL.

 And SYNA World, like its founder, is also more than sporty two-pieces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

“We’re not just making tracksuits, we’re building a uniform," says Cee. "Comfort, quality, and cold enough to step out in, every day." 

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeM ACG Hiking Short
$52.00
$65.00
Available in:
L
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • eBay, Poshmark, Depop... Pharrell (EXCLUSIVE)
  • How Nigel Sylvester Literally Built His Massive Jordan Collab Brick by Brick (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Craving Color? These 8 Nike Field Generals Will Spice Up Your Palette
  • Living on the Edge With Courrèges (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Kim Jones' First Post-Dior Move? Auctioning His One-Off Dior x Jordan Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Central Cee Will Only Dress Like Central Cee (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Part Timepiece, Part Disco Ball: A Watch Drowning in Glam
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • adidas' Super Slick Sneaker Slims Down to Minimalist Perfection
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now